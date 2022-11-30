Diabetes is a lifelong health condition that disrupts how a person’s body turns food into energy. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in the United States more than one in three adults have prediabetes, which puts them at higher risk for developing type 2 diabetes, heart disease and stroke.

 However, there are ways to prevent prediabetes from turning into diabetes, as was found by Hastings resident Kenny Morris, who was diagnosed with prediabetes by his doctor in 2017.

