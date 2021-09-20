Hastings Middle School students are seeing a lot of success with a recently implemented program that uses goal setting to close the gap on academic shortfalls.
Principal Shelli Pfeifer and teachers Karen Valdes, seventh-grade reading; and Ashley Mullen, eighth-grade reading, presented on the middle school’s WIN Time program during the Hastings Board of Education work session on Sept. 9.
WIN stands for What I Need.
During WIN Time, teachers work on targeted skill deficits or extension needs based on current data with students.
Middle School staff began collecting data a couple years ago to establish the program. Data collection was completed in March 2020, just before the novel coronavirus pandemic shut down in-person classes for the rest of that academic year.
The program was implemented for 2020-21, just looking at reading.
In reading, students read informational texts with the teacher supporting the necessary reading skills targeting deficits.
This school year, the program also includes vocabulary, math and extensions.
“Every teacher is committed to it,” Pfeifer said.
Pfeifer said normed data average is 50% meeting projected growth.
Reading scores showed huge growth, increasing from students averaging 53% of projected growth met to 60% met by 2020-21.
Mullen said data is a great way to group and regroup students based on needs.
She gives students a pre-test and later breaks down the data.
“I show this to the kids, and I say, ‘OK, let’s look at how we did, overall, as a class,’ ” she said.
Mullen works with students to identify their strengths and weaknesses and how to improve those weaknesses.
Students learn from each other and know that when the class gets to the next skill, students get a new partner.
So there is the added bonus of learning to work with everyone.
Mullen said it has been great to hear partners working to help each other learn from their mistakes.
“Those are the conversations that are the best,” she said.
Fellow eighth-grade reading teacher Mandy Buderus, who wasn’t present during the work session, reported that students analyze their strengths and weaknesses of specific reading skills and set goals to improve during intervention.
Goal setting has very high increases in learning.
“Kids just need to know what they need to do next,” Pfeifer said.
Mullen talked about a student who jumped 20 points from seventh grade through summer school and now in eighth grade through his work during WIN Time.
“Which is an insane amount to jump just through these interventions,” she said. “Through his hard work and really focusing on the skills, it’s been an awesome thing to incorporate.”
Most of the reading is nonfiction with some fiction mixed in.
Mullen said one reading lesson popular with students was a story about an Inca princess.
“It got them interested to learn more, to ask questions,” she said. “It’s high interest. Some of it they can relate to. Some of it is fables. So you talk about lessons learned. It’s just a huge variety.”
Valdes said reading is something all people use and improve upon throughout their lives.
During math lessons, teachers assign each student what he or she needs, so it’s very specific.
During WIN Time, teachers work to push students who are below where they should be as well as students who have nearly reached a comprehension level where they should be.
“The great thing about whether they are low kids or bubble kids, is that everyone sees success,” Valdes said. “Not everyone is going to be growing a ton, but everyone’s going to be growing. That’s what I think is exciting with the goal setting is that the kids see that growth.”
Pfeifer said WIN Time has seen buy-in from all levels of learners.
“The high kids are extended during that time,” she said. “We have future problem solving that they can go to and not have to come in the morning. Some kids just love to read and are good readers. So some kids will be in the reading room where they are reading the whole time because they enjoy it. We try to keep it engaging for all kids, not just the ones that are getting in the interventions.”
