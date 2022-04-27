It took until the COVID-19 pandemic to get started, but William “Casey” Martin is accomplishing a lifelong goal of writing children’s books.
His third book, “Wally Worm and the Wool Scarves,” was released April 14. In it, Martin captures the color of Malta, addresses body image and provides education about worms.
“It’s been a passion of mine since I was young,” he said. “We all have bucket list items in life. This was one of my bucket items.”
Martin, 46, is finishing his first year as a sixth-grade science teacher at Hastings Middle School.
“I always thought my focus (in children’s books) would be on science, but really I kind of fell into understanding relationships with kids and building relationships and identity and diversity,” he said. “I think that’s important in our current schooling situation but culturally, too, across the board.”
Martin and his family were living in Malta where he taught and his wife, Jamie, was the director at an international school when the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, pandemic struck.
Jamie now is an assistant professor of teacher education at Hastings College.
Their Maltese school shut down and went online right away. The Martin family relocated to Edinburgh, Scotland, for 10 months.
It was there he wrote “The Color of Our Shadows” and “Why Can’t You See It,” both of which were published last year by Martin’s own publishing company, Freckled Color Publishing. While “Wally Worm and the Wool Scarves” was the third book published, it was actually the first book he wrote.
He has at least four other books that are close to completion.
Each of Martin’s books so far have a different illustrator. The artwork in “Wally” was created by Hebe Aztori.
Martin said Aztori did a great job capturing the color of Malta.
“I’m super pleased,” he said. “Malta was my absolute inspiration. It’s a beautiful island. Hebe, my illustrator, did a great job.”
Wally wears his colorful wool scarves in the hot summer sun and the cool, whirling winds of Malta. Wally only takes off his wool scarves at night when he crawls up through the street crack to feel the rain on his wiggles.
Wally goes on an adventure through the narrow streets of Malta and experiences the vibrant boats in the bay, pink blossom candy falling from the trees, and fireworks in the sky. It’s a journey filled with new friends and self-discovery.
“Wally in the end figures out that he is who he is and his wiggles are wonderful,” Martin said.
For Martin, the most thrilling aspect of being an author is having children connect to his work.
“I’ve never been about selling massive amounts of books,” he said. “That’s not what I’m going for. For me, it’s about giving kids those learning experiences.”
The Martins also have taught at international schools in China and Bosnia, as well as at schools in the United States.
“Each bit of my journeys through all of my education fall into these books in some way,” he said.
The couple has three children: one finishing her master’s degree in Edinburgh, plus a senior and a freshman at Hastings High School.
After Jamie had her job at Hastings College, Martin applied for elementary teaching jobs in Hastings but was steered toward the middle school science teacher position.
“I’ve heard lots of good things about the middle school,” he said. “I was happy to come on board and be a part of the team.”
Martin said there is a lot of camaraderie among staff members and teachers work hard to accomplish what’s best for students.
He has helped with the middle school community garden and is excited for what the future holds there including a natural playscape expected to be installed over the summer as well as a whole new outdoor cooking station, which should play host to cooking classes and language classes.
“We want to be able to have our diverse community come together,” he said. “One of the best ways to get people to communicate and work together is through food, and what better way than at the garden?”
