Examples of cuisine from throughout the world were available for sampling at Hastings College’s Kiewit Gymnasium on Sunday afternoon.

About 15 booths representing different countries were on display during the 15th annual Hastings Multicultural Festival.

p11-14-22HCOmulicultural1.jpg
Sophomore Tymia Thompson serves Allie Trautman a bowl of curried chicken, white rice and fried dumplings Sunday during the Hastings College Multicultural Festival.
p11-14-22HCOmulicultural2.jpg
Hastings College seniors Shelby Banks (left) and Kaley Summers try a plantain at the Hastings College Multicultural Festival Sunday.
