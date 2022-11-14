Examples of cuisine from throughout the world were available for sampling at Hastings College’s Kiewit Gymnasium on Sunday afternoon.
About 15 booths representing different countries were on display during the 15th annual Hastings Multicultural Festival.
The Hastings Multicultural Festival is designed to showcase and celebrate various cultures present in the Hastings community, bringing together people from diverse backgrounds to build community through food, music and dance from around the world.
The event is sponsored by Hastings College, the Hastings Multicultural Association and the YWCA of Adams County.
Casey Molifua, Hastings College physical education and human performance professor; and HC student Sina Nu’u were serving Spam musubi and traditional macaroni salad at the American Samoa booth.
Both Molifua and Nu’u are half Samoan.
Spam musubi is Spam marinated in teriyaki sauce, then either grilled or fried and wrapped in seaweed and rice.
“With the Spam musubi, it was one of those things we made and sold for $3 fundraisers,” said Nu’u, who grew up in Texas. “In Hawaii, they have it at the gas station. If you were to pick up a hot dog at a gas station here, you’d pick up Spam musubi out there.”
She said Spam musubi is sold in McDonald’s in Samoa.
“It’s one of those things that’s just super regular to see,” she said.
Molifua said macaroni salad is a side dish for all occasions.
“The mac salad, in our culture, it doesn’t matter if it’s a birthday party, a wedding, a funeral — this is like the side at every event,” he said.
They both appreciated the chance to represent American Samoa during the Hastings Multicultural Festival.
“It’s another opportunity to try something,” Molifua said. “The whole festival is like that. You’re going to try foods, hear music and see dance you’re not used to. It’s a cool way to get people together and to break down some of our biases. We look at something like a Spam musubi and they’re like ‘I don’t know if I want to try that.’ They take their first bite, and they’re like, ‘Oh, that’s good.’ ”
He hoped visitors to the Hastings Multicultural Festival had similar experiences at other booths.
“Hopefully it’s a way to break down some of those barriers and try things you’re not used to trying,” he said.
Angeles Martenes and Elpidia Novoa, both of Hastings, served pan dulce sweet breads from La Mexicana Market and Azteca Market in Grand Island and arroz con leche at the Mexican booth.
Arroz con leche is a traditional Mexican drink made from rice, milk, cinnamon and sugar.
“People have been coming. They love the arroz con leche and they ask questions, ‘What is it?’ It’s a simple recipe, but it’s a really good dessert,” Novoa said, translating for Martenes.
Their daughters also danced during the Hastings Multicultural Festival.
“It’s very important because we share cultures,” Novoa said for Martenes.
Organizer Moses Dogbevia, who is an HC chemistry professor, said he was happy with the turnout.
He agreed about the importance of breaking down barriers through food, music and dancing.
“That’s actually the essence of the event,” he said. “We are all the same, but we just came from different backgrounds. Whether you are American or whatever, we belong to the same community. So you showcase what we can share and get to know one another more.”
