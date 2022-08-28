History is on display at the Hastings Municipal Airport with the Nebraska Chapter of the Antique Airplane Association’s 41st annual fly-in.
Activities began Friday and included an open house and hamburger feed on Saturday. Activities conclude Tuesday when a handful of planes from the 1930s are expected to depart as part of the Blakesburg Bendix and Air King Charity Challenge.
The old, brick hangar at the Hastings Municipal Airport has played host to the Antique Airplane Association's monthly fly-in hamburger feeds on the last Saturday of each month since March.
In spite of rain, about 30 planes were on hand Saturday.
“We had a great turnout from the city, we really did and we had a great turnout for old planes,” said airport manager Matt Kuhr.
Chapter president Todd Harders of rural Cairo said he appreciated the variety of planes at the fly-in.
“There’s several planes we’ve never had at one of our fly-ins before,” he said. “And some of them we’ve had at our fly-ins for 20 years, just a little bit of everything.”
There were about seven Stearman airplanes on hand. Stearmans are World War II-era trainer planes.
“Those are really neat, old airplanes,” Kuhr said.
Among those planes was a blue and yellow 1944 Stearman 450 belonging to father and son Barry and Coleman Fait. Barry lives in Steamboat Springs, Colorado, and Coleman lives in Southern California.
They acquired the plane in February in Florida and are starting a trip to Colorado where the plane will reside, after a tour throughout the Midwest.
“We got linked up with these guys last year,” Coleman said of the Nebraska Chapter of the Antique Airplane Association. “So we figured, let’s hang out with them again. It was really fun hanging out with these guys. It’s a fun little tour they put on.”
He said the 78-year-old plane is like a time machine.
“You think about the people that have flown it before you, like these Stearmans, they’re World War II trainers,” he said. “You think about the amount of people who have sat in that seat in front of you. When you hop in an antique, it’s a time machine.”
Barry had his pilot’s license long before Coleman, but they got into antique airplanes together.
“It was definitely his influence,” Coleman said. “When you’re in your mid 20s and you don’t really know what you’re going to do or what you want to do, you kind of follow suit.”
Of the hundreds of visitors to the airport on Saturday, many were children.
“If you can get a kid to remember one thing about this when they’re that age, just imagine what they’ll do when they're 18,” Coleman said. “We’ve done some things in the past where we’ve put the kid in the seat, and I guarantee that kid will always remember for the rest of his life.”
He said that youngster maybe will want to become an aviator.
“Putting a smile on the kid’s face, that’s really what I care about,” he said.
One of the most unique airplanes at the fly-in was a red 1936 Waco YKS-6 belonging to Justin Morris of Cozad that he’d just purchased from Indiana.
In fact, as of Saturday afternoon he hadn’t even flown it. The plane was delivered to Hastings.
The plane originally was a corporate plane.
“I think it’s a pretty neat deal,” Morris said of the fly-in. “It’s good to get the public out here and see these that people aren’t used to seeing.”
Kuhr said he liked the support of the Hastings community.
“We enjoy the fact that the city supports us as much as they do,” he said. “And the public, any time there’s something going on we have people stop out and ask questions. It’s just fun to be able to have a little bit more interaction with the city so that they know this is a city airport. It’s a public airport.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.