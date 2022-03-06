It came as a pleasant surprise for Mike Olson and his children Ella and Paxton that the Hastings Museum opened a new Lego exhibit called “Let’s Build” the day they visited.
“It’s just kind of a nice surprise,” Olson said. “We were going to go to a movie, but we like Legos.”
Olson visited the Hastings Museum with his children on Saturday while his wife had training for work. He talked while Ella, 7, and Paxton, 3, raced Lego vehicles down a Pinewood Derby-style ramp.
The family from Grand Island recently visited Legoland in Kansas City, Missouri.
“It’s kind of like a mini-Legoland right here,” he said.
“Let’s Build” includes two stop-motion animation stations where guests can make their own videos.
That is what Kate Rust and her 9-year-old daughter, Emma, of Hastings did Saturday.
“Our family loves Legos,” Kate said. “We use them all the time. So this was exciting to come do some new stuff with Legos.”
They made a pirate ship video and one of a space ship taking off.
Emma had a lot of fun at “Let’s Build.”
“I love it,” she said. “I just like building with Legos.”
“Let’s Build” also includes Toddler Town with larger blocks and a Demolition Zone where visitors can try Kool-Aid Man’s favorite move — breaking through a brick wall with larger blocks.
“That is really lending itself to some fun video,” said Becky Tideman, museum director of marketing.
One of the building stations includes the “Big Binder of Inspiration” full of instructions for different Lego projects.
In addition to “Let’s Build,” the Hastings Museum also recently opened “The Games People Play.” Both hands-on exhibits will be on display until Aug. 31.
The Hastings Museum also recently opened the large-format film “Antarctica,” which joined the museum’s current other large-format film, “The Arctic: Our Last Great Wilderness.”
Curtis Gosser, museum curator of exhibits, planned “Let’s Build” and “The Games People Play.”
“Let’s Build” originally was scheduled to open summer 2020 after the museum purchased a Lego exhibit called “Building the West” in October 2019 from a municipal museum in Greeley, Colorado.
Then came the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, pandemic.
Hastings Museum had two six-week closures in 2020. An exhibit that promoted hands-on fun had to be put on hold.
Planning for “The Games People Play” started about a year ago.
The two exhibits are occurring concurrently during what the museum is calling “The year of fun and games.”
“It’s such a coincidence we were able to do this,” Gosser said of playing host to the two exhibits at the same time. “We had no real intention of doing that.”
“The Games People Play” divides games into five categories: Dice, tiles and cards, board games, sports and video games.
It was important visitors could play at least some of the games on display.
“We definitely wanted something where people wouldn’t just walk through and go, ‘Oh yeah, that’s cool,’ but actually sit down and spend time in the exhibit,” Gosser said.
There is a station for board games, one for cards and one for dice games. Corn hole and foam axe-throwing games are also set up for visitors.
The museum recently played host to a high school science fair. Participants spent down time playing games and building with Legos.
Tideman said these two exhibits will be popular with young families and provide a great place to spend time whether it is cold and rainy or hot and oppressive outside.
“It is a bit more like an exhibit you would see at a children’s museum,” she said. “That means multiple visits. You can come again and again.”
