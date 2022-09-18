Hastings sign
p09-03-22HMUhastings2.jpg
Buy Now

Curtis Gosser, curator of exhibits, hangs a large photo of Mary Lanning Hospital at the Hastings Museum in the Hastings 150th exhibit.

The Hastings Museum is inviting the public to a birthday party for the community’s sesquicentennial.

An exhibit already will commemorate the occasion.

p09-03-22HMUhastings1.jpg
Buy Now

Jessica Noyd, Hastings Museum registrar, places bottles in a display detailing the history of brewing Friday in the Hastings 150th exhibit.
Cancer
Buy Now
0
0
0
0
0