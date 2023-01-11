The Hastings Museum won the Tri-City Food Fight by more than doubling the second-place institution.
The competition, which took place throughout December 2022, also included the Stuhr Museum in Grand Island and the Archway in Kearney.
It’s a friendly way to see which organization can collect the most food for its local food pantry. In this case, the beneficiary is the Hastings Food Pantry, which serves about 2,500 people per year.
The Hastings Museum collected 940 pounds, the Stuhr Museum collected 467 pounds and The Archway collected 209 pounds.
Becky Tideman, Hastings Museum marketing director, said she is pleased about the warmth the contest helps generate.
“I’m pleased we won the food fight, but when I think about our community and Crossroads (Mission Avenue) having the issue they had with the cold weather and the pipe burst and needing to evacuate, I think it just shows how much our community wants to gather around and help people,” she said.
Tideman wants to do even better next year.
“If you want to reach out to the museum and want to partner with us in some way for the food fight next year and make sure we collect even more, let us know,” she said. “Don’t let the needs of the people in our community ever fall off your calendar. Even if we’re not doing something, if you need to know how to get ahold of those folks let us know, we’ll help out.”
The museum received food this week that didn’t make it in the final total.
“That’s OK,” she said. “We just want to get it where it goes.”
Every year when the Tri-City Food Fight occurs, Tideman is surprised how many people comment to her about it.
“It just brings the topic up more,” she said. “We all know there’s the need all year long, but I think it’s that extra spirit of giving around the holidays that makes people get it on their list.”
