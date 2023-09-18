Many Hastings musicians will lend their voices and instrumental talents Sept. 24 as a mass choir makes a joyful noise in a community hymn festival at Grand Island’s First Presbyterian Church.
The 4 p.m. event, with the theme “All Creation Sings,” will celebrate the restoration of the church’s 36-rank Moller pipe organ by the Dobson Pipe Organ Builders of Lake City, Iowa. A rank is a row of organ pipes that make the same sound at different pitches.
More than 400 singers are expected to be part of the choir, which will rehearse at 2 p.m. prior to the festival. People interested in participating are invited to show up at the church, 2103 W. Anna St., for that rehearsal.
Ruth Moore of Hastings, the church’s organist, will be at the keyboard Sunday. Moore is a professor emerita of music at Hastings College, where she was coordinator of keyboard, piano pedagogy and accompanying.
Jeremy Bankson of Dublin, Ohio, a nationally known hymn festival clinician, will serve as choir director for the day. The Hordville native is minister of music at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in Dublin and worked previously as associate minister of music at First-Plymouth Congregational Church in Lincoln and as executive director of Lincoln’s Abendmusik concert series.
The 55-member Hastings College Choir will join voices from 60 area churches and other vocalists in the mass choir. Brett Epperson, director of the Hastings College Choir, and Amanda Boyd, choral director at the Grand Island church, will assist Bankson in directing.
The festival also will feature Hastings’ Cathedral Brass Quintet; handbells; stringed instruments; and a timpanist.
Anyone who appreciates hymns is encouraged to attend this “festival of congregational song.” Admission is free. The event is underwritten by First Presbyterian Church of Grand Island and its endowment fund.
A reception featuring Anna Street Trolley Ice Cream will follow.
For more information, contact Don Brittin, hymn festival facilitator, at 308-382-4176, or the church office at 308-382-0930.
