Many Hastings musicians will lend their voices and instrumental talents Sept. 24 as a mass choir makes a joyful noise in a community hymn festival at Grand Island’s First Presbyterian Church.

The 4 p.m. event, with the theme “All Creation Sings,” will celebrate the restoration of the church’s 36-rank Moller pipe organ by the Dobson Pipe Organ Builders of Lake City, Iowa. A rank is a row of organ pipes that make the same sound at different pitches.

