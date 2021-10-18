Going as far back as the ancient Greek empire, Tom Bassett gave a lesson in numismatics Saturday afternoon at the Hastings Museum.
Bassett is a Hastings native who lives in Lincoln. He is a past president of both the Lincoln Coin Club and the Nebraska Numismatic Association.
He passed several coins, and examples of currency from his own collection representing various countries and eras of history, through an audience of about 15 people.
“I’m always excited to introduce coin collecting 101 to people who have maybe not collected for years and years, or who have inherited collections,” he said. “I see that quite often. They are on the fence, ‘Do we sell this stuff?’ ‘Do we keep it?’ ‘How do we know what it’s worth?’ It’s kind of a class, you might say, for many of those in attendance to learn more about what they have. If it’s a partial set, ‘Do we want to spend the money to complete the set?’ That sort of things.”
At the end of a 90-minute presentation, Bassett assessed up to three coins per person.
Like many people, collecting began for Bassett in childhood.
“A lot of us, 60 years ago or so, boys and girls both, we were collectors,” he said. “We collected marbles and we collected ball cards, we collected rocks, we collected stamps, some of us collected coins.”
His sister gave him a book about coins when he was around 12.
“I looked through it and I thought, ‘Wow, this looks like it could be fun; try to get one of those, one of these, one of these.’ Pretty soon it was like ‘Maybe I should have two of these,’ ” he said. “Then I found out you could buy something for $1 and at a later date sell it for $2.” I thought ‘Wow, this is good stuff.’ I was a capitalist when I was 15 years old.”
That book from his sister was an edition of “A Guide Book of United States Coins,” commonly known as the “Red Book.”
The Red Book is a great coin collecting resource because it tells how many of each U.S. coin were made, tells the value and explains how to grade a coin.
A major factor in value, Bassett explained, was supply and demand. When there were fewer coins minted of a certain vintage, those coins are worth more than a similar coin in which more were made.
Bassett even drew his father, Roy, a well-known Hastings High teacher and coach, into coin collecting.
Roy Bassett was a history teacher.
“Being around someone who was interested in history kind of gave me the thought that ‘This king on this coin had something to do with America 100 years ago or 200 years ago. This queen also had something to do with the United States or World War II or something,’ ” Tom Bassett said. “That kind of spurred me on to seek out coins that were not necessarily high value, but meant something historically.”
His knowledge of coins, and later antiques, brought him into the auction business.
He got to know bankers and law firms who hired him to help appraise estates.
“That worked nicely because as we worked auctions that had coins, people started thinking, ‘Well, these guys seem to know what they are doing. We’ll let them sell dad’s collection, or grandpa’s collection,’ ” he said. “To this date, even though I haven’t been an auctioneer for 30 years, one of the auction companies still comes to me when they have a bunch of auctions and says, ‘Help us put these together, so we can sell them for the family.’ That’s kind of neat.”
Bassett gives coin presentations all over Nebraska, but Saturday marked his first one in his hometown.
Among those getting coins appraised Saturday was Dick Kleiber and his wife, Pat, of Hastings.
Dick played football at Hastings High when Roy Bassett was coach. Pat had Roy as a teacher.
“I knew Tom, but he was pretty small,” Dick Kleiber said.
Among the coins the Kleibers brought was a round-top 3 Canadian dime Dick was told was quite valuable when he obtained it in the 1960s.
Bassett had to do more research on that coin before giving the Kleibers an accurate appraisal.
Dick Kleiber also brought a couple coins from a sack of coins his mother gave him in the 1940s when he was a young boy, including a 3-cent coin.
“It was a very interesting program, and I did learn a lot of information,” Pat Kleiber said.
Azariah Barry, 13, was the youngest attendee on Saturday.
He brought a 1912 D half dollar, which Bassett told him was worth $30, and a 1900 four diamonds full liberty Indian head penny, worth $40 or $50, and what he thought was an error coin but wasn’t, worth about $2.
Azariah said he considers himself a collector.
“My grandparents gave some to me, and I bought some online,” he said.
He appreciated the history of Bassett’s presentation.
“I liked all the old coins he showed us, the really old ones,” he said.
