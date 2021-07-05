Hastings native Craig Harms will soon become interim dean of Kansas State University’s College of Health and Human Sciences.
Harms, a 1975 graduate of Hastings High School, has worked as a professor in the K-State kinesiology department since 1997 and has served as head of the kinesiology department since 2014.
Harms was appointed to the position by Charles Taber, K-State provost and executive vice president, following an internal search, effective July 11.
“Dr. Harms has an exceptional record of distinguished academic achievement in research, teaching and leadership, making him well-suited to serve as interim dean of the College of Health and Human Sciences,” Taber said in a news release announcing Harms’ appointment.
Harms will serve while a national search is conducted to fill the deanship following the departure of John Buckwalter to serve as provost of Boise State University. The search is expected to begin in late August or early September, with a permanent dean hired by spring 2022.
The provost will have a search committee selected in early September made up of individuals from inside and outside the college including alumni and members from entire university community. Harms will work with candidates to help them understand where the college is as a research and educational entity; what are the challenges, needs and opportunities.
“I was very honored and humbled but excited at the same time,” he said of being appointed interim dean. “I think our college is at a very good place. We have a lot of new programs. We’re seeing increases in enrollment. I think we’re in a good place and John has done a good job in terms of his leadership. I’m excited about the opportunity to continue building on that and essentially making the college as robust as possible for the next dean.”
As interim dean, Harms will serve as the chief academic and administrative officer of the college. He will be responsible for providing leadership, strategic vision, direction and support for the college, along with inspiring, guiding and facilitating a strong and diverse faculty in the advancement of high-quality teaching, research, service and extension.
The College of Health and Human Sciences has seven departments Harms will oversee, working closely with department heads and program directors.
Those departments include: Applied Human Sciences; Food, Nutrition, Dietetics and Health; Hospitality Management; Interior Design and Fashion Studies; Kinesiology; Personal Financial Planning; and the K-State Center on Aging.
There are about 2,800 students enrolled in the college.
He worked very closely with the other departments within the college during his seven years as head of the kinesiology department.
“I am very familiar with the other units,” he said. “(Serving as interim dean) is going to require me to spend a lot more time getting to know them at a closer level, more detailed level as far as what are their needs? What are their challenges? What do they feel are their strengths and where do they see themselves going? Where do they perceive themselves going in the future?”
For his teaching and leadership, Harms has been recognized with many university and professional honors, including the 2021 American Kinesiology Association Jerry R. Thomas Distinguished Leadership Award, K-State’s 2019 Presidential Award for Outstanding Department Head, 2016 Professorial Performance Award, 2014 Myers-Alford Teaching Award from the College of Human Ecology, 2002 William L. Stamey Award for Excellence in Undergraduate Teaching from the College of Arts ad Sciences and K-State’s 2000 Presidential Award for Outstanding Undergraduate Teaching.
An active researcher, Harms’ interests include human stress physiology, cardiopulmonary responses/interactions/limitations to exercise and the environment; factors affecting oxygen transport during exercise and physical training; physiological sex differences; pediatric exercise physiology, inactivity physiology and aging. His work has been supported by grants from the National Institutes of Health, U.S. Army and Department of Defense, American Heart Association, American Lung Association and more. He has authored or co-authored more than 100 refereed publications, book chapters and manuals, and he has presented his work nationally and internationally.
When it comes to research versus teaching, Harms said he enjoys both.
“Choosing one or the other is tough,” he said. “I enjoy the research side of things just because I’ve always been interested in experimenting and trying new things ‘What happens when?’ Asking those relevant questions. Working with students is a real joy in terms of getting them to start what research really is and developing their careers, but teaching as well. I love being in the classroom.”
He became a professor because of research, and still would choose research if forced to pick between teaching and research.
“I didn’t think I would enjoy the teaching as much as I have, but I do enjoy both aspects,” he said.
He earned his bachelor’s degree in biology from Nebraska Wesleyan University, a master’s degree in exercise physiology from Colorado State University and a doctorate in physiology from Indiana University.
He served as a postdoctoral fellow in cardiopulmonary physiology at the University of Wisconsin before joining K-State.
Harms is now in his 24th year at K-State.
“It’s been a perfect fit,” he said. “It’s been wonderful.”
He said that includes the community of Manhattan, Kansas as well as K-State. It’s an especially good fit having grown up in Hastings and his wife, Susie, growing up in West Point.
“We’re Midwesterners by nature, so coming here in ’97, it felt like home,” he said. “It’s a wonderful institution. It’s a very family-oriented institution.”
He and Susie have three children and two grandchildren.
His father, Les, was a guidance counselor at Hastings High School. His mother, Shirley, was a registered nurse who started the Home Health Agency at Mary Lanning Memorial Hospital.
“It was the perfect hometown to have,” Harms said. “I have fond memories of growing up in Hastings. Both my parents grew up in Hastings, so we have a lot of ties and roots there. It was a wonderful experience.”
Harms proposed to his wife at Fisher Fountain in December, 1981.
“Fisher Fountain was always one of those landmarks in Hastings that everybody identified with and was pretty special,” he said. “It seemed like the perfect spot.”
