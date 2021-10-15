The Hastings Museum will play host Saturday afternoon to a coin expert who will present on the history of coins as well as appraise up to three coins per person for visitors.
Tom Bassett is a Hastings native who lives in Lincoln. He is a past president of both the Lincoln Coin Club and the Nebraska Numismatic Association.
Gov. Mike Johanns appointed Basset to the Nebraska quarter design committee in 2002. He is a former auctioneer and for 40 years has been a member of the New England Appraisers Association.
In 1993 he conducted what is likely the largest antique appraisal in the history of Nebraska when he appraised the Harold Warp Pioneer Village in Minden.
His father is Roy Bassett, a well-known teacher and coach in Hastings who was a member of coin clubs in Hastings, Grand Island and Minden.
Bassett will give a presentation on the history of coins and pass around different examples of them 2-4 p.m. Saturday in the Abbott Room.
At the end, he’ll appraise coins and will stay until everyone’s coins have been appraised.
There is no need to RSVP for this program, but there is a cost.
