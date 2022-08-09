Agreements for the first phase of the BNSF Railway quiet crossing project were approved Monday, and construction looks to begin next spring.
Members of the Hastings City Council voted 8-0 at their regular meeting to approve the agreement with Ben Engel Construction of Hastings in the amount of $540,766.
Phase I includes Hastings Avenue and Pine Avenue. The project involves construction of concrete medians and barrier curbs, which are standard safety measures required by the Federal Railroad Administration for quiet zone implementation.
The project also includes complete replacement of Hastings Avenue to South Street. Construction is set to begin in spring 2023.
Pine Avenue is part of Phase I because of sidewalk work to make that crossing compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act. Hastings Avenue is part of Phase I to allow for the repaving of the block south of the tracks.
Future crossings within the quiet zone project include Lincoln, Denver, Colorado, California and Elm avenues.
Those crossings will be bid as agreements are finalized with BNSF.
Lee Vrooman, the city of Hastings’ director of engineering, said Tara Ogren and Jesus Guerrero, who work in the city’s engineering department, deserve a lot of credit for their work coordinating the project.
The city currently is working with BNSF to get the construction agreements and the easements for Lincoln and Denver avenues and then will proceed with the following three crossings.
Vrooman anticipates it taking two to three years from now to complete all seven crossings.
“It’s important to remember, as I always say, the quiet zone starts when the construction’s complete on all the crossings,” he said. “People see these first two crossings being complete; trains will continue to blow their horns until all seven of them are completed and we have appropriate paperwork filed with the (Federal Railroad Administration).”
Work includes standard safety measures including 100-foot medians on either side of the track with the exception of Colorado Avenue, which can only fit a 60-foot median on the north side of the tracks because of the intersection with First Street.
Parking and access will be reduced on Hastings, Denver and Lincoln avenues near the railroad tracks to allow access to the back of buildings on First Street.
The bid from Ben Engel was lowest of the three bids the city received for the project. All three bids were lower than the engineer’s estimate of $745,219.
The contract amount doesn’t include railroad flagging and half the cost of the crossing pads. The city will pay BNSF directly for those costs.
Vrooman said the city now has a template for the quiet crossing agreements, which should help expedite work with the railroad on the other crossings.
“We’re moving as quickly as we can, and hopefully we’ll have this done as soon as possible,” Mayor Corey Stutte said.
Councilman Chuck Rosenberg thanked Vrooman for including the repaving of Hastings Avenue within the project.
“That’s got to be one of the worst streets in the community,” he said. “I don’t think it could be patched any more.”
Also during the meeting, finance director Roger Nash presented the 2022-23 annual city budget.
Nash said the city’s proposed property tax levy rate is 44.97 cents per $100 valuation, which is the same rate that has been in place since 2016.
That means for property valued at $100,000, the owner would pay $449.70 in property tax to support the city of Hastings.
In other business, the council:
- Unanimously approved an agreement with Tymco for a 2022 Tymco 600 street sweeper in the amount of $343,603.
- Unanimously approved the agreement with RLR Associates Inc. in the amount of $95,400 for the design of the Kool-Aid Exhibit at the Hastings Museum.
- Unanimously approved an addendum agreement with Hastings Keno Inc. to make Fraternal Order of Eagles No. 592, located at 107 N. Denver Ave., a new sales outlet location for Hastings Keno Inc.
- Unanimously approved the agreement with Van Kirk Brothers Contracting of Sutton in the amount of $74,640 for a Sewer Improvement Area on Laird Avenue from 14th Street to Apache Avenue.
- Unanimously approved a resolution authorizing discontinuance of the city of Hastings’ Economic Development Re-Use Loan Fund. The approximate remaining balance of $7,500 will be used for South Central Economic Development District administrative services.
- Unanimously approved Ordinance No. 4710, repealing Ordinance No. 4706 and creating a Street Improvement District on Laird Avenue from 14th Street to Apache Avenue. Council members also voted 7-1 to suspend the rules and pass the ordinance on second and final reading. Councilman Butch Eley dissented.
