After attending multiple Adams County FairFest performances during his teen years of such iconic country music artists as Eric Church, Jake Owen and The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, Hastings native Tommy O’Keeffe promised himself he would one day march his own country music ballet across center stage on the Adams County Fairgrounds.
This week, the 26-year-old St. Cecilia High School alum figures to twice make good on his promise.
He planned to perform his latest single, “Ballet in Boots,” and other selections Wednesday evening on the Main Stage at Adams County FairFest opening for Ned LeDoux in front of the grandstand.
For those who may have missed him there and those who just want to hear more, he will appear as headliner at 10 p.m. Thursday on the After Party Beer Garden Stage, also on the fairgrounds.
For O’Keeffe, this week’s shows are a celebration shared with multiple family and friends — a celebration of his four-plus years of nonstop commitment to make a name for himself on the Nashville music scene.
No longer a wide-eyed youngster on the outside looking, in, O’Keeffe is slowly but surely beginning to carve out a niche for himself amongst the world’s best country performers who call Nashville home.
Garnering such recognition as 5 million streams as songwriter and 500,000 streams as an artist, the New Artist of the Year nominee at this year’s Rocky Mountain Country Music Awards hosted by IHeart Radio in February is beginning to realize the fruit of his labor as an artist from paying his dues on the road to stardom.
“It’s a 10-year town,” O’Keeffe said matter of factly, referencing a lyric referring to the usual length of time it takes a performer to reach the promised land of hit records and lengthy tours. “One thing I’ve learned and made a point to do is plan for longevity. That means I’m a server downtown while focusing on songwriting and developing my song catalog.
“You need to build your product up and your songs and your band and brand and slowly grind away at it. It takes several years. I’m just now starting to gain some momentum and am really excited where it is headed.”
O’Keeffe’s journey to recognition began his junior year at St. Cecilia, when he formed a band called Bonfire, which included himself on guitar and vocals; Ryan Baker, lead guitar; Cam Baker, bass; and drummers Patrick Hermann and Josh Murman. The group caught fire regionally, leading to paid engagements at field parties and even a prom performance at St. Cecilia.
“We kind of made the most of what we could out of it,” he said. “It was a really fun experience and definitely sparked my passion for music.”
After acquiring his degree in business management with a minor in marketing at University of Nebraska-Lincoln, O’Keeffe moved to Nashville in May 2018 to focus on touring and building his catalog of songs on Spotify.
Writing in collaboration with some of Nashville’s top young artists, his compositions run the gamut of popular country music themes, from tender, heartfelt takes on love lost and found to feel-good toe-tappers celebrating the lighter side of life.
Driven by enticing two-step beats, warm ballads and honky tonk blues beats, his melodic works hook the listener with a timbre reminiscent of a rougher, edgier version of country music icon Kenny Chesney.
As his sound and artistic prowess continue to evolve, O’Keeffe’s hope is that the time he has spent living and working alongside some of the most prolific artists in Nashville will help him to realize his dream of becoming an enduring artist worthy of recognition. And if it takes another five or so years to achieve, he’s ready and willing to continue his relentless climb to artistic relevance.
“Everything is a process,” he said. “People show up here and try to skip steps, and that’s not how this town works. Some people who’ve had early success haven’t truly developed who they are as an artist, and it hurts them in the long run.
“You need to get better. That’s the main thing I’ve tried to do over the last four years. The longer you play, the better you get.”
