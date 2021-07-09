Using production wells taken out of service due to high nitrate levels instead as extraction wells has led to significant results for the city’s Aquifer Storage and Restoration Project.
That was the message Marty Stange, environmental director for the city of Hastings, gave while providing an ASR Project operational update at the regular Hastings Utility Board meeting on Thursday.
The ASR Project is an innovative approach to remediating increasing groundwater nitrate levels that hurt the city of Hastings’ public water supply.
The first well to see the benefits of the ASR Project was Well No. 22. Improvements were estimated to occur in about six months to a year but were seen in three months.
Well 22’s current nitrate level is at 7.1 milligrams per liter and stable.
Also, Well No. 26 was used as an extraction well due to high nitrates — 11 mg/l in 2017. The nitrate levels there dropped to 7.2 mg/l by May 2020.
Well No. 26 returned to service as a municipal water supply well in July 2020.
For Well No. 34, the nitrate levels were 16.5 mg/l in October 2020. They are currently 12.6 mg/l.
HU, the city of Hastings’ utility department, currently is using Well No. 34 as an extraction well to help clean up Wells No. 35 and 23.
Except for Well No. 33, which is in the Westbrook development, Well No. 34 is the well located farthest west in the Hastings Utilities system. Well No. 34 is along the western edge of the injection well system.
Using production wells instead as extraction wells and removing high-nitrate water is made possible by Hardy valves attached to the equipment used for the Hardy flush.
“It’s actually speeding up the recovery that we have in the aquifer,” Stange said. “The staff’s really done a good job trying to optimize that system. I have to give them a lot of credit. They were really learning a lot about the system and how to maximize the infrastructure we have.”
Stange said that process is progressing well. The utility department is learning how to optimize the injection system.
Well No. 35, which is down-gradient of Well No. 34, was taken out of normal service in 2018 as nitrates rose to 9.9 mg/l.
Well No. 35 had a nitrate level of 14.4 mg/l in December 2020. The nitrate level now is 7.7 mg/l.
Piping work will be needed to get the well back into service for the municipal water system if the Hardy flush method is used.
Well No. 23, which is located near the entrance of the Hastings Municipal Airport, was taken offline in 2018 as nitrates rose to 10.7 mg/l.
The nitrate level was 11.6 mg/l in September 2020 and is 12.1 mg/l currently.
“You can see the contamination’s coming in; we’re trying to get that cleaned up,” Stange said.
Its mode of operation was recently switched to extraction to facilitate restoration.
“We’re able to save building extraction wells by just using municipal wells and cycling them out,” Stange said. “That Hardy flush is going to save us a lot of money.”
“It sounds like we’re moving the needle on cleaning the water?” Utility Board member Mark Hemje asked Stange.
“I don’t want to jinx it,” Stange said. “The point is the operators are finding ways to take the equipment they have and maximize the treatment.”
Also during the meeting, city Director of Engineering Lee Vrooman provided an update on the Fisher Rainbow Fountain at 12th Street and Denver Avenue. The fountain was operated briefly on July 4 following an extensive renovation process.
Issues that led to a temporary shutdown of the fountain, including leaking pipes, are being fixed this week.
“Hopefully next week sometime the fountain will be up and running for the rest of the summer,” Vrooman said. “Derek Pfeiffer (the city’s engineer leading the renovation) has done a fantastic job on that.”
Among upgrades expected for the future is the implementation of a radio station Fisher Fountain visitors could tune into to hear music along with the light show.
Superintendents for the water, gas, Whelan Energy Center, substations, sewer and electrical departments also gave updates on planned capital expenditures for the 2021-2022 fiscal year that begins Oct. 1.
Many of those budgets include expenditures to facilitate the planned Heartwell Renewables project.
The Love’s Family of Companies, Cargill and their affiliates announced in April they entered into a joint venture to produce and market renewable diesel. The joint venture is called Heartwell Renewables and will result in the construction of a new production plant east of Hastings, just west of the Whelan Energy Center power plants, near the junction of the BNSF and Union Pacific railroads.
Utility Manager Kevin Johnson reminded those present at the Utility Board meeting that once Heartwell Renewables is up and running it will be one of the utility department’s largest customers.
City Administrator Dave Ptak also provided an update on the comparability study’s wages and benefits information. Hastings recently completed its comparability study, which occurs every three years.
As a result of the comparability study, some positions are frozen because of their wages compared to similar positions within the array.
Some positions will see up to a 5% increase, some positions are between 5 and 15%, and some are more than 15%
Ptak said the recommendation will be to go with a maximum wage increase of 5% for this year’s budget. Any position slated to receive a higher wage increase will see additional raises take effect over the subsequent two years.
Nebraska statutes give municipalities three years to achieve wage comparability.
The other factor the city must take into effect is the market adjustment.
“This is something we survey every year when we don’t do a comparability study as well as when we do a comparability study,” Ptak said.
The cities in Hastings’ array saw a range of 2.5% to 4% market adjustment. The consensus of the array was 3%.
The maximum any city employee would see their wages increase during the next fiscal year is 8%.
Ptak said the city’s benefits were deemed to be very good.
Anything that needs to be adjusted, such as vacation accruals, can be done through the employee handbook.
The Utility Board also went into executive session for purposes of personnel and real estate.
