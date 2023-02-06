Eight million is a large number — so large it can be hard to grasp when it comes to visualizing a count of anything material:
Eight million pop tabs. Eight million dollar bills. Eight million widgets. Or, how about 8 million hungry children?
The state of Nebraska, at the 2020 census, had a population of 1.938 million. In human terms, then, 8 million is a little more than four times the population of this entire state.
With that in mind, it’s easy to imagine why volunteers with the Hastings organization Hearts and Hands Against Hunger were excited to briefly stop production at a recent volunteer meal assembly night and celebrate the fact that the organization had just packed its 8 millionth meal.
The big “8 million” moment came Jan. 24 in the middle of a meal production night with volunteers from the Hastings Noon and Sunrise Rotary clubs — a night when around 30 workers packed a total of 14,040 meals in two hours at the First Presbyterian Church PEACE Center. Since then, at least two other groups have worked to add even more meals to the tally.
Hearts and Hands Against Hunger is an independent, volunteer-led Hastings nonprofit that has been assembling this type of meal since 2008. These days, HHAH partners in the project with Mercy Meals of Nebraska, a nonprofit group associated with Orphan Grain Train, the faith-based charity headquartered in Norfolk that sends food and supplies to people in need around the globe.
HHAH has strong ties to the Hastings Kiwanis Noon Club, and has had strong leadership from Kiwanians from its inception. Kiwanian Kathy Schultz is the food organization's coordinator.
The meals are assembled in a humble plastic package that weighs 400 grams and would fit into a large handbag or coat pocket. Eight million meals divided by six meals per package equals 1.33 million packages filled and sealed to date.
Ingredients include 130 grams of processed soy, a protein source; a 13-gram scoop of mixed dried vegetables; 18-20 grams of a yellowish powder that contains 21 different vitamins and minerals important for human health; and enough rice to fill out the package’s 400-gram weight.
Each of the six meals in a package provides 220 calories’ worth of energy and nutrition —not enough to keep an adult going for long, but sufficient to address the nutritional and caloric needs of a child in some part of the world where the availability of food is sketchy at best.
Specifications for the meal’s makeup were developed by UNICEF, the United Nations agency focused on humanitarian and developmental aid for children, to be gentle on the digestive systems of food-insecure individuals who eat a poverty diet, may be malnourished and cannot tolerate richer fare, he said.
Thirty-six packages fit into each cardboard box that heads out the door of the Hastings meal site bound for destinations around the world. There, they can be whipped up into a casserole just by adding 6-10 cups of boiling water.
Then, if the consumers have a little chicken or other fresh ingredients available to add to it, so much the better.
“You get it to kind of a goulash consistency,” said Jim Krebsbach, a volunteer who helps to oversee operation of the program.
Partnerships key
Krebsbach, also a Kiwanian, said Hearts and Hands Against Hunger got its start when club member Chuck Hastings and his wife, Jeanne, attended a Kiwanis convention and Jeanne stopped at a booth belonging to a charity called Kids Against Hunger.
Jeanne and Chuck conferred and brought information back to the local club as a possibility for a world service initiative. The rest is history.
“It caught her eye as a dietitian,” Krebsbach said of Jeanne Hastings. “It evolved from that.”
After being an affiliate of Kids Against Hunger, the Hastings group eventually formed HHAH, an organization with 501c(3) status that now relies on Orphan Grain Train to procure the needed foodstuffs and then distribute the packaged meals worldwide. The packages carry the Mercy Meals label, but boxes packed in Hastings also carry a special sticker that makes them easy to identify.
Over the 15-year history of the project, meals from Hastings have been delivered to five continents, Krebsbach said. And for the last fiscal year, 19 countries received packages — the Philippines, Haiti and Guatemala prominent among them.
“These are without a doubt in the top three,” Krebsbach said.
Schools and orphanages commonly are the meal packages’ final destinations. Krebsbach said Orphan Grain Train does a great job getting the packages into reliable hands and reporting back to its partners on where the food went.
Efficiency, but with a heart
Krebsbach said ingredients for the meals come in by the full semitrailer load from Orphan Grain Train, normally with 16-17 pallets of food arriving at once.
“That’s normally 150,000 meals,” he said.
First Presbyterian Church donates space in the PEACE Center for Hearts and Hands Against Hunger; the congregation recently paved the parking lot outside the building in concrete so it will better withstand the truck traffic. Central Logistics of Hastings helps with loading tasks.
Over the years, HHAH leaders have refined and improved their assembly processes to achieve much greater efficiency and production.
Just as it’s always been, however, all the labor is human — because while a machine could do the same work, the machine would not have a heart to be changed in the process.
During meal assembly, four volunteers take turns pouring their ingredient from a cup into a funnel. The food then fills a package being held in place beneath the funnel by a fifth volunteer.
The full package then is handed off to a sixth worker who carefully weighs it and adds or subtracts a little rice to get the weight correct. Yet another volunteer then seals the package shut, and a label is applied before the package is placed into a box for shipping.
The speed at which all this occurs varies depending on human factors, Krebsbach said. Organizers have learned not to schedule workers for shifts longer than two hours due to factors such as physical and mental fatigue, and a 10- to 15-minute break is built into each shift.
Rewarding work
The Hastings site has been assembling around 600,000 meals in typical recent years, getting help from 2,000-2,500 volunteers ranging in age from 3 to 90-plus, with everyone assigned a task appropriate for his or her age and capabilities.
Meal assembly is a popular project for upper-elementary, junior high and high school groups; church groups; and organizations like Rotary.
The novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19 pandemic hit the project hard, shutting down production for a time. When work re-commenced, it was with just a core group of volunteers who would meet each Monday and Wednesday afternoon, fully masked.
For those volunteers, Krebsbach said, having somewhere to go, something to do and people to see was a blessing.
“It became a very tight-knit little social group,” he said. “It was a good escape for some human interaction we were all lacking at the time.”
Regaining the rhythm
Almost three years after the pandemic was declared, the work schedule and other operations for HHAH have returned closer to normal, Krebsbach said — but not entirely.
Price of the foodstuffs varies, Krebsbach said, but currently each package of six meals costs about $1.50 — more than in the past. Much of the needed funding comes from local churches and other organizations, as well as from individual donors, especially on Give Hastings Day.
Pandemic-related supply and transportation issues also have continued to cause some headaches,, in some cases disrupting scheduled meal assembly events while organizers wait for enough food to arrive.
“I think we were dead in the water for about six weeks last year,” Krebsbach said.
On April 22, HHAH will produce a daylong packing event with a goal of 150,000 meals, with all costs being covered by Thrivent. An open call for volunteers will be going out in coming weeks.
Assembling meals for Hearts and Hands Against Hunger is an especially rewarding volunteer experience, Krebsbach said, because the need is so great, the cause is so worthy, and the result of every individual’s effort is easy to discern.
“At the end of the day, there’s a whole stack of boxes you’ve filled, so you know it,” he said. “And you feel it.”
