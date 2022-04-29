Going into summer, Hastings Parks and Recreation still is looking for quite a few seasonal workers.
As of Tuesday morning, Parks Maintenance Superintendent Terry Brown had about half the parks workers he needed and Recreation Superintendent Ryan Martin had an even smaller percentage of lifeguards needed to run the Aquacourt Water Park.
“We really need lifeguards,” Martin said. “We are hurting for lifeguards.”
Typically, 50-60 guards are hired each summer to be flexible with employee schedules.
The Aquacourt needs 18 guards on deck while in operation. So far, there are 26 lifeguards hired — or enough for a shift and a half.
“It’s going to be very difficult for us to be flexible with their schedules,” Martin said. “By not being flexible with their schedules it leads to burnout, especially if we have hot days and they are constantly working.”
An employee must be certified to be a lifeguard.
The Hastings Family YMCA has one more certification class before the Aquacourt opens. The two-day class will be May 14-15 with a registration deadline of May 6.
The Parks and Rec Department has an incentive that if the lifeguard works a certain number of hours then that individual is reimbursed for the $100 cost of the certification class.
Other Aquacourt employees are needed as well.
Most Aquacourt water park employees have to be at least 15 years old. However, facility attendants — who watch slides and help with tubes — can be hired at 14.
“We feel like lifeguards, admissions and concessions we want you to be 15 years of age because a little more mature at that age to deal with those responsibilities,” Martin said.
Scorekeepers at the Smith Softball Complex also can be hired at 14.
Starting wages for recreation employees now are $10 per hour, with returning employees getting a $1-per-hour raise this summer.
To work within the parks, an employee must be at least 17 years old to run equipment such as mowers. Brown said 17-21 is the prime age group, but he hires older employees, as well, with it being a quality option for retirees.
He usually likes to hire 20-30 summer employees.
He’s looking for 20 employees this summer, but could use more to prevent burnout.
So far, he has 10 employees recruited, most of whom he classified in the “senior” age group.
Parks crews oversee 500 acres, mowing, trimming and cleaning. They also work weekend tournaments at the softball complex.
Brown said he struggled last year trying to find full-time employees, as well.
“This year the applications just aren’t there,” he said.
He starts all of his parks maintenance employees at $11 per hour.
“You’re working outside, so you’re exposed to just a little bit of everything,” he said. “If a storm comes through, we’re picking up tree branches. If we have an event coming up, we’ve got to get it set up for the event.”
Parks employees also participate in ballfield maintenance.
The employees get a raise each summer they return.
“I love it because I don’t have to train them,” Brown said. “They know the system and can jump right in.”
Summer hours are 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. during the week with weekend shifts at the complex of 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and 5 p.m. to close.
Martin also is looking for employees to work at the softball complex, including umpires.
“If you’re a former softball player, whether it be adult slow pitch or fast pitch, by being an umpire you could still be part of the game and get paid for it,” he said.
Martin needs scorekeepers and gatekeepers, as well.
“The tournaments bring in revenue for the city, which is nice, but we also need scorekeepers to work that, too, and gatekeepers,” he said. “In order to be flexible with our staff we need lots of scorekeepers to work weekends.”
The further Brown falls from his intended number of summer employees, the more Hastings parks will suffer. Ideally, all city parks are mowed at least twice a week.
“We’re not going to be able to get around to all the parks that we usually try to do,” he said.
A lack of lifeguards has a more direct effect on the public.
“We would hope to be open every day of the week, if we can, but we may have to diminish some of our hours just to accommodate our staff,” Martin said.
What features are open also might be affected.
“We may have to shut down lazy river and keep the wave pool and main pool open just so we can give some guards a break but still have the water park function somehow, some way,” he said.
Prospective employees should apply at the “seasonal and temporary” link within the human resources page at cityofhastings.org. There is also a link on the parks and recreation department page.
A drug screen and background check will occur before starting.
“We’re willing to train anybody,” Brown said.
