The chairman — and one of the longest-serving members — of the Hastings Planning Commission has announced he is stepping down from his post.
Marshall Gaines broke the news at the end of the commission’s regular meeting on Tuesday.
“(Former Mayor) Phil Odom asked me when I was 30 years old if I would be interested in joining the Planning Commission,” Gaines said.
Gaines said he didn’t know what the Planning Commission was at the time.
“Several years ago I got really sick,” he said. “I fought through that. The medical outlook wasn’t really good for me, but here I am. I said I would do this until I was 52. I turned 53 in November.”
Gaines’ announcement came the month before the commission’s annual election of officers. His term was set to expire in March.
Gaines’ announcement came three years after he was appointed chairman by his fellow board members following the resignation by former commission chairman Chuck Rosenberg once Rosenberg was elected to the Hastings City Council.
Gaines’ voice wavered with emotion at times during his announcement.
He lost his train of thought at one point during the meeting, which he later attributed to thinking about the fact that Tuesday’s meeting was his last as a commissioner.
“The craziest thing is just being involved in my city, watching it grow, watching cornfields become business entities, housing, this and that,” he said.
He thanked Rosenberg, who was in the audience.
Gaines also thanked all the mayors and council members who supported his reappointments and his fellow commissioners who voted him in as chair in 2019.
“I never saw that coming,” he said. “I can’t say that I was the greatest person, but I think I did the best job that I could.”
Gaines then was given a standing ovation.
In other business Tuesday, the commission:
- Voted 9-0 to recommend approval for an ordinance and the amendment to the official zoning district map to rezone Lot 2, Copple 3rd Subdivision on the west edge of Hastings on 12th Street from agricultural to urban single-family residential and single-family large lot residential.
- Unanimously recommended approval for an ordinance and the amendment to the official zoning district map to rezone 1670 E. 70th St. in the extra-territorial jurisdiction from Agricultural to Single-Family Large Lot Residential.
- Unanimously recommended approval for the preliminary/final plat for Bierman Subdivision at 1670 E 70th St. in the extra-territorial jurisdiction.
- Unanimously recommended approval of the preliminary/final plat for the Wendell Starr Subdivision on South Marian Road within the extraterritorial jurisdiction of the city of Hastings.
