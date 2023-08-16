Ranch bronc riding courtesy photo

Ranch bronc riding will be one of the events at the Oregon Trail Rodeo in Hastings Friday and Saturday nights.

 Anita Burcham/Courtesy

Ranch cowboys get their chance to shine at the Oregon Trail Rodeo in Hastings this weekend.

For the second year, ranch bronc riding will be one of the eight events featured at the rodeo.

0
0
0
0
0