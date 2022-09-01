Jeff Schneider, Superintendent at Hastings Public Schools, released a statement Thursday morning about a cyberbullying incident at Hastings High School.
“The Hastings High School principal was made aware of some cyberbullying via an Instagram account that became active this last weekend. On Saturday, Aug. 27, this was reported to local law enforcement and reported to Instagram as cyberbullying.
We want to thank the parents and students who have continued to report this to our administration. We are working with local authorities to determine who is responsible, but at this point we do not know this information.
If you have an Instagram account and have viewed this type of post, please report it to Instagram as cyberbullying and help us get this account taken down. If you have any other information, please contact the Hastings Police Department at 402-461-2380.”
