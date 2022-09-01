tribunegraphics
Jeff Schneider, Superintendent at Hastings Public Schools, released a statement Thursday morning about a cyberbullying incident at Hastings High School.

“The Hastings High School principal was made aware of some cyberbullying via an Instagram account that became active this last weekend. On Saturday, Aug. 27, this was reported to local law enforcement and reported to Instagram as cyberbullying.

