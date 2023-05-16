Students at Hastings High School will see updated social studies materials when they return for classes in the fall.
Members of the Hastings Board of Education voted 7-0 to approve the $370,097 purchase of new social studies curriculum materials at its regular meeting on Monday.
Lawrence Tunks, HPS director of learning, said the committee reviewing the materials included teachers representing the elementary, middle and high school levels. The district also received assistance from Educational Service Unit No. 9 in comparing the materials to the state standards.
Tunks said the previous materials were outdated, with one of the high school classrooms using books from 2002, meaning any history since the World Trade Centers fell in 2001 were not covered.
“It will be nice to get those books updated,” he said. “This will be very interactive with videos.”
As part of the process, documents were created to compare the lessons taught in the materials and identify where each of the Nebraska state standards were found.
“Those documents are great,” Tunks said. “It makes it a lot easier to review materials.”
The board’s approval is pending the results of the public display, since district policy allows three weeks for the public to provide feedback on curriculum changes before they are adopted.
Board member Chris Shade thanked the committee for its work and said he spent about an hour reviewing the materials on the public display.
In his review, Shade noted some inconsistencies in the curriculum.
He said one text referred to the United States form of government as a democracy instead of the constitutional republic it is. Another referred to the Constitution as a “living document” but Shade doesn’t believe that accurately describes the nation’s founding document.
“We need to be careful because we set the tone for these discussions with our students,” Shade said.
Shade said that overall, he was in favor of the materials and voted to approve the curriculum.
Tunks said finding a curriculum that is a perfect match for the district’s needs can be challenging, but he feels good about the process they used.
“I don’t think you’ll ever find something that will be 100 percent spot on, but we feel very confident they meet meet the state standards,” he said.
Students in kindergarten through third grade would change to MyWorld Interactive curriculum from the Savvas Learning Company.
Fourth-grade students would use The Nebraska Adventure published by Gibbs Smith Education.
Students in the fifth through eighth grades also would use MyWorld Interactive curriculum.
High school students would change curriculum for Modern World History, American History and U.S. Government through Houghton Mifflin Harcourt.
In other business, the board:
- Heard a Spotlight on Learning recognizing teachers reaching milestones or retiring from the district
- Voted 7-0 to approve the district joining STANCE (Schools Taking Action for Nebraska Children’s Education) in addition to its current enrollment in the Greater Nebraska Schools Association
- Voted 7-0 to approve a $20,000 facility usage agreement with the Hastings Family YMCA for use of an indoor swimming pool for the HHS swim team and Life Skills program
- Voted 7-0 to approve a $198,000 agreement with Implementation Consulting Group for reading instruction support for kindergarten through fifth grade for the 2023-24 school year
