As the Hastings Board of Education prepares to approve the school district’s budget for the upcoming fiscal year, that process will be slightly different this year.
Superintendent Jeff Schneider talked about that process during the board’s work session on Thursday.
As in the past, the board will have a budget hearing at its September meeting and approve the budget then.
Now, in addition to that, if the district’s real property value growth is more than 2.5%, the district must participate in a joint hearing in late September with other local political subdivisions, established by LB644.
“I think the idea behind that is if people want to protest or talk about property taxes, they can go to one meeting and see all the major entities that are responsible for that property tax,” Schneider said.
Schneider is anticipating the district’s growth to be more than 2.5%.
The district has averaged 3% to 4% growth in the last few years.
“If we got a 3% growth and we lowered the levy to not take advantage of the growth, not only will we not collect the growth, we will also lose that amount the next year (in state aid) because the state doesn’t care whether we levy for it or not,” he said. “We’re penalized for it either way. I can’t imagine our board ever having a choice under the current state aid model on that.”
After that hearing, the district will address the property tax request at the October work session, and the tax request will be approved at the October meeting.
The estimated local tax revenue for the general fund is $15.5 million.
The estimated income other than local tax is $31 million.
Both the total estimated general fund receipts and expenditures are $46.5 million.
The tax levy will remain the same.
The tax rate includes $1.12 per $100 taxable valuation for the general fund, 20 cents per $100 for bond funds and 2.2 cents per $100 for the qualified capital purpose undertaking fund. So, the total levy rate to support Hastings Public Schools will be $1.342.
The district’s budget is due to the Nebraska Department of Education on Sept. 30.
If something changes between the time the budget is submitted and the time the board acts on the tax request in October, the district can amend its budget.
With the 2022-23 school year starting soon, Schneider provided an update to the district’s Return to Learn plan.
The plan will be the same as for 2021-22, emphasizing hand washing and sanitizing.
Members of the Hastings Board of Education approved on Sept. 13, 2021 a conditional mask mandate that would take effect when there is a 12% illness rate over a three-day period at any of the district’s schools and be in effect for two weeks.
Unlike last year, the district won’t get notifications of positive cases of the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, from the South Heartland District Health Department.
“With all the home tests it’s just not possible,” Schneider said.
The district also won’t include a dashboard logging cases.
The district will notify parents if their student has multiple classmates who test positive.
