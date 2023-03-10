Maintaining local control was important to speakers discussing education issues Friday during a Hastings League of Women Voters program at the YWCA of Adams County.
The program, “Updates on Nebraska Education Through the Eyes of Elected Officials,” originally was slated to include state Sen. Dave Murman of Glenvil until he had to cancel due to a family health situation.
Murman became chairman of the Nebraska Legislature’s Education Committee in January.
Instead, the league invited Jeff Schneider, superintendent of Hastings Public Schools, to attend with Hastings Board of Education members Sharon Behl Brooks and Andrew McCarty.
Brooks spent her career working as a journalist and Hastings College professor. After retirement, she was elected to the school board in 2016 and currently serves as the board’s state legislative liaison.
McCarty, a former science teacher, was elected to the school board in November 2022. His wife is a teacher and his mother is a college professor.
“Education has always been important to me,” he said.
All three expressed concerns about bills being discussed in the Legislature that would hamper local control of education.
Schneider said some of these proposed laws stem from the idea that public schools have been infiltrated by political activists pushing a social agenda.
He said the teachers and staff in local schools share similar values to the parents in the district.
“By and large, if you go into any of our south-central Nebraska schools, you will find people from south-central Nebraska,” he said. “I think social media plays a huge role in this.”
Schneider has been working with the Legislature for 14 years and will continue to do so to express the viewpoint of schools.
He believes all elected officials are trying to do their best to improve the lives of people they represent.
“We have to keep educating people and fighting the fight,” he said.
Looking at successes in the current education system, Schneider pointed to the numerous experiences available to students regardless of economic background.
“There are so many good things in our schools for kids that take place every day,” he said. “There are so many opportunities for our youth.”
McCarty highlighted the community’s willingness to invest in the Morton Early Learning Center to help get kids on the right path.
“There has been more of a focus on early childhood education,” he said.
McCarty said there is a misconception as to the power one wields on the school board.
The organization is designed to provide oversight to the school system and provide accountability.
Brooks said stewardship of tax funds is probably the top priority for elected officials. She said elected officials are public servants and have to be willing to learn from one another and compromise to improve the education system.
Asked about the greatest challenge to eduction, McCarty brought up funding.
“The biggest threat to public education is definitely funding,” he said. “It affects the teachers you can hire and resources that are available.”
Along with funding, Schneider said one of the largest problems in education is the available workforce.
Money is a factor, but he said it isn’t the main reason teachers leave education. The bigger issue is with a small percentage of students and parents who are problematic beyond a teacher’s ability to cope.
He said parents play an important role in the education system and need collaborate with teachers for the success of their students.
“The most important teacher a student has is a parent,” Schneider said. “They have a much bigger influence. And most parents are doing exactly what they need to.”
