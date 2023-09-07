The city of Hastings’ Sept. 11 remembrance ceremony is scheduled for 10 a.m. Monday at New Hope Baptist Church, 1204 W. Fifth St.
Participating entities include Hastings Fire and Rescue and the HFR Honor Guard, Hastings Police Department, Adams County Sheriff’s Office, Hastings Rural Volunteer Fire Department, Juniata Volunteer Fire Department, and Livingston-Butler-Volland Funeral Home.
Speaker will be Darin Clark, a retired Hastings Fire and Rescue captain who now is a member of the Hastings Rural department.
The ceremony is not religious in nature but will be conducted at New Hope Church because a venue was needed and the Rev. Eddie Goff, Hastings Fire and Rescue chaplain, is pastor there.
In addition to Clark’s address, the program will include the posting of the colors; recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance; and readings representing crashes into the World Trade Center North and South towers and the Pentagon; the South Tower collapse, the crash near Shanksville, Pennsylvania; and the North Tower collapse, all on Sept. 11, 2001, which were part of a coordinated terrorist attack on the United States.
The public is invited to attend.
