The city of Hastings’ Sept. 11 remembrance ceremony is scheduled for 10 a.m. Monday at New Hope Baptist Church, 1204 W. Fifth St.

Participating entities include Hastings Fire and Rescue and the HFR Honor Guard, Hastings Police Department, Adams County Sheriff’s Office, Hastings Rural Volunteer Fire Department, Juniata Volunteer Fire Department, and Livingston-Butler-Volland Funeral Home.

