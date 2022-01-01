The city of Hastings has declared that a snow emergency will expire at 8 a.m. Monday, according to a news release from the office of Adams County Emergency Management.
The declaration took effect at 1 a.m. Saturday.
During the hours the snow emergency alert is in effect, no vehicles may be parked on the city’s snow emergency routes.
Most stop sign-protected streets are snow emergency routes.
The routes can also be identified by the snow emergency signs posted every few blocks on these streets.
Affected routes can be found on the city of Hastings website: https://www.cityofhastings.org/departments/street-department/maintenance/snow-removal/
The Hastings Police Department will begin checking the city’s snow emergency routes when the alert takes effect and will continue checking for illegally parked vehicles until the alert expires.
Motorists are encouraged to limit their travel until the inclement weather subsides and the streets are cleared.
Homeowners on emergency snow routes are advised that snowplows may throw snow on curb sidewalks and are advised not to shovel curb sidewalks until these snow routes have been cleared of snow.
