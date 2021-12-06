With nearly 150 college and high school singers engaged to participate in Sunday’s Hastings Symphony Orchestra holiday concert, the event is being moved to a larger venue to contain all the additional people, music and spirit of the season
In a news release Monday, Byron Jensen, the orchestra conductor and artistic director, announced the traditional December concert will be relocated from the Hastings Masonic Center to Lynn Farrell Arena on the Hastings College campus, 800 E. 12th St.
Concert time is 3 p.m. Tickets are available online at www.hastingssymphony.com or at the door. All students are admitted free.
The orchestra will be joined by musicians from the Hastings College Choir and conductor Dillon Beede; Hastings High School and conductor Christian Yost; Harvard High School and conductor Blake Thompson; and Minden High School and conductor Hugo Madera.
All singers will be accompanied by the orchestra on four selections, and each choir will contribute a song of its own for the program.
Jensen said the need for more room is a good problem to have.
“Nearly 150 choralists are participating in the HSO holiday concert,” he said. “This is going to be a fantastic event as we come together, join voices with the orchestra, and celebrate the season by collaborating on such a large scale. Now, let us all hope for great weather!”
Featured selections with the choirs will include “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas,” “A Festive Holiday” and the Hallelujah Chorus from G.F. Handel’s “Messiah.”
The orchestra will perform seasonal favorites including an arrangement of “We Three Kings” featuring principal cellist Christa Speed; “Christmas Scherzo” originally arranged for the Boston Pops Orchestra; “Pat-a-Pan” scored by Hershey Kay; and “Sleigh Ride” by Leroy Anderson.
Jensen said many hands and voices are involved in surging the size of this year’s performance.
“I had a big dream for this concert, and then realized we needed a bigger place to accommodate all of the singers and orchestra musicians,” he said. “I am grateful for the participating students and their directors, and I am certainly indebted to a team of people at Hastings College who are making this concert possible on such a short notice.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.