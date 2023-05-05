Tony Lauters has never met a competitive challenge he didn’t like.
The 32-year-old Hastings husband, father of four, and middle school teacher has been competing in sports and life since childhood, deriving pleasure from moments that pit his drive to win against any and all opponents.
From racing childhood friends to the beckoning fence and back to battling it out in board games or tossing a bean bag in a corn hole challenge, if the opportunity to prevail exists, he’s all in.
“Competing has always been a positive experience for me,” he said. “Since I was a little kid, whenever I got into the gym, I would test myself against other people. Competitiveness is integrated into my life. I just love to win.”
A multi-sport athlete growing up in Pierce, Lauters excelled on both the gridiron and basketball court for the Pierce Blue Jays, leading the football program to back-to-back Class C-1 state championships (2007-08) and the basketball team to four state semifinals appearances (2006-09).
So, it seemed perfectly natural that Lauters should find himself drawn to yet another athletic challenge when John Fleming, a former colleague and fellow football coach at Hastings Middle School, invited him to try a something he’d never even heard of.
Lauters soon took on CrossFit, shortly after his arrival at HMS as a Wayne State College graduate in 2014.
Launched in California in 2007, CrossFit incorporates elements of weightlifting, cardio, and gymnastics, weaved together in various challenges to determine the athletic prowess of all who compete.
Training in his home gym, Lauters follows a strict online workout regimen customized for the sport by a retired CrossFit champion that empowers him to compete against top athletes from around the world in challenges that vary from one competition to the next.
Having achieved elite success after years of local regional competition, Lauters recently qualified to compete in the NOBULL CrossFit Games Semifinals at the Pasadena Convention Center in Pasadena, Calif. on May 25-28.
Competing in the North American West division against athletes from Canada, the U.S., and Mexico west of Illinois, Lauters is one of 60 athletes to qualify for the prestigious event, and the lone Nebraska CrossFit competitor outside of Lincoln and Omaha to make the grade.
The workload and time commitment involved in training pose quite the time-management challenge for Lauters, whose day-to-day schedule includes teaching full-time at the middle school while also pursuing a master’s degree. In addition, he coaches YMCA soccer, football, and Hastings Little League teams.
He trains twice a day, putting in workouts of 1 ½ to 2 ½ hours five to six days each week. In contrast, most of the athletes competing against him are able to train full-time through the benefit of corporate sponsorships.
But while his active lifestyle places him at a disadvantage at the competition, the mere accomplishment of qualifying for the semifinals offers plenty of incentive for him to put his best foot forward at the games, he said.
“My goal is just to maximize what I can do in each event,” he said. “Yeah, I’m worried about how I place, but that’s out of my control. What I can control is if I execute to the best of my ability and put in the work. If I can say I did that, I can’t be disappointed.
“It will probably be nerve-wracking going up against some of the best athletes in the world. The thing I want to make sure of is that I come out of the competition healthy. I don’t want to miss anything with my coaching. My goal will be to finish whatever workout is presented under the time cap.”
His perseverance to reach the semifinals serves as a testament to what is possible through hard work and determination, he said.
Lauters hopes his example will serve as an inspiration to others to press on in the face of adversity.
“If you want something bad enough you can find a way, regardless of if the circumstances are in your favor or not,” he said. “Often times we find an excuse not to do something or give ourselves a way out. I rely on discipline over motivation.
“I have way more days where I feel beat up and it would be nice to take a day off, so I have to rely on healthy habits, knowing that even though I don’t feel 100 percent that I can still put in two hours of training and be proud of myself. I know I’ll be disappointed in myself if I don’t.”
