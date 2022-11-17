The city of Hastings is hoping to get a share of $32 million in workforce housing funds.
Members of the Hastings City Council voted 8-0 during their meeting Monday to submit a letter of intent for 2022 Rural Workforce Housing Funds from the Nebraska Department of Economic Development for round three of the program.
The Nebraska Legislature approved $32 million for the third phase of rural workforce housing funds. Phase 1 was $7 million. Phase 2 was $10 million.
The maximum request amount in Phase 3 is $1 million.
The funds are a 0 percent interest loan that will stay in the local rural workforce housing fund.
Michael Krings, Hastings Economic Development Corp. executive director, said during the council meeting Hastings should know early in 2023 whether it receives funds.
City officials learned April 30, 2018, Hastings was among Nebraska communities to receive phase one Rural Workforce Housing Investment Act funds. Hastings received $850,000 from the program. Those funds were matched 100% by Hastings Utilities, plus $100,000 by the Hastings Economic Development Corp.
The matching amount has dropped to 50% compared to a 100% match in previous phases.
The city’s $500,000 match will come from the Hastings Utilities economic development incentive fund.
Hastings Utilities established the economic development incentive fund with $5.5 million in 2011. Prior to this usage, it had a balance of $1.513 million.
The Community Redevelopment Authority board also passed a motion providing up to $100,000 as part of the Phase 3 local match.
“We’ve seen a lot of success in what we’ve already been able to do, and we’re excited about being able to do more with this — leverage a lot of private funding along with these dollars to get this housing situation at least moving in the right direction,” Krings told the council.
Also during Monday’s meeting, the council:
- Unanimously approved a resolution authorizing the application of BG Olive Saloon LLC for a Class C liquor license at 423 W. Third St.
- Unanimously approved the manager application of Barry N. Gregory in connection with the Class C Liquor License of BG Olive Saloon LLC at 423 W. Third St.
- Unanimously approved a resolution authorizing the 2023-2028 One- and Six-Year Street Improvement Plan.
- Unanimously approved Ordinance No. 4720 amending the Zoning District Map to change zoning from C-2, Central Business District to R-3, Multiple Family Residential District for property at 403 W. Third St.
- Unanimously approved a resolution authorizing the planned district development plan for Garage Flats LLC at 403 W. Third St.
- Unanimously approved a resolution authorizing the plan modification for the Garage Flats Project at 403 W. Third St.
- Unanimously approved a resolution authorizing a plan modification for Theatre Flats Project within the Theatre District Subdivision.
- Unanimously approved Ordinance No. 4721 amending the Zoning District Map to change zoning from R-1, Urban Single Family Residential District to R-1A, Single-Family Large Lot Residential District for 3801 Wendell Drive.
- Unanimously approved the reappointment of Dick Hysell to the Community Redevelopment Authority board for a term from Nov. 1, 2022, to Nov. 1, 2027, and the reappointment of Heath Lemke to the Board of Appeals for a term from Nov. 1, 2022, to Nov. 1, 2027.
