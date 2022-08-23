The Hastings Municipal Airport invites the public to visit the Nebraska Chapter of the Antique Airplane Association’s 41st annual fly-in.
This is the first time Hastings has played host to the state fly-in.
“I think it’ll be fun,” airport manager Matt Kuhr said. “I think it’ll be something different.”
The event, which runs Friday through Sunday, is different from and won’t be as big as the state fly-in last year.
“But it will offer a lot of different types of airplanes, the older types of planes,” Kuhr said. “I think it’ll be fun for people just to see them, something different at the airport.”
During their regular meeting on Monday, members of the Hastings City Council voted 7-0 to allow alcohol at the Antique Airplane Association Fly-In. Councilwoman Ginny Skutnik was absent.
Council members also unanimously approved the request of the Nebraska Chapter of the Antique Airplane Association for use of city property for the Antique Airplane Association Fly-In, contingent upon special event insurance policy being in place prior to the event.
Council members approved the request of 201 N. Lincoln Enterprises LLC for a special designated license at the Hastings Municipal Airport Building No. 1, 3300 W. 12th St.
“It’s another thing we as the Airport Advisory Board wanted to do to keep events going on at the airport to keep that a viable thing for the city,” said City Councilman Ted Schroeder, who serves as a liaison to the Airport Advisory Board. “If you get a chance, go out there and see all the antique airplanes and visit with those pilots. They’re so passionate about airplanes.”
The first activity is a lunch on Friday for early arrivals, followed by registration and a welcoming picnic.
Saturday activities include coffee and rolls in the morning as more pilots arrive, followed by the monthly hamburger fly-in cookout, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Social hour is at 6 p.m., followed by the banquet steak feed at 7 p.m.
Sunday will have a guided bus tour of the Naval Ammunition Depot.
Aug. 29 and 30 will include flights by historic Bendix planes. There will be a Bendix Banquet with social hour on Monday.
The Bendix planes will depart for Red Oak, Iowa, beginning 9:30 a.m. Aug. 30, followed by another group called the Bravo flight.
The Nebraska Chapter of the Antique Airplane Association has met at the Hastings Airport on the last Saturday each month since March.
“Obviously it’s dependent on the weather,” said Todd Harders, chapter president and fly-in chairman. “The very first one we had like 35 airplanes and 170 people. Sometimes when the weather was bad we had 50 people and no airplanes. Everything in between there.”
He said Hastings’ historic brick hangar was a great fit.
The Nebraska Chapter, which is one of the oldest Antique Airplane Association chapters, has members from Chadron to Beatrice and everywhere in between.
“We cover the whole state,” Harders said.
Kuhr said working with the Nebraska Chapter of the Antique Airplane Association has been a great match.
“There’s a lot of aviation history in Hastings, so to have some of those old planes back here and calling this home fits what we want to do, and it fits that hangar, and it gives people another reason to come out to the airport and to be proud of what we’ve got,” he said.
Also during Monday’s meeting, council members:
- Unanimously approved a resolution approving levy authority for the Community Redevelopment Authority in the amount of 2.6 cents per $100 of valuation. The levy is the same as past years. Due to an increase in valuation, the amount generated by the levy, $459,368, is about $45,000 more than the amount generated last year.
- Unanimously approved an ordinance to amend city code to provide temporary speed reduction from 50 mph to 35 mph on Showboat Boulevard from U.S. Highway 6 to city limits at 422 feet north of 12th Street. The temporary speed reduction is meant to help prevent the deterioration of the bridge north of 26th Street on Showboat Boulevard until it can be replaced by a concrete box culvert.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.