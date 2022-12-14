Hastings could be the latest Nebraska community to establish a creative district through the Nebraska Arts Council.
Members of the Hastings City Council voted 8-0 at their regular meeting Monday to approve submitting a letter of support to the Nebraska Arts Council on behalf of the Business Improvement District for the Creative District Development grant application.
“I have found myself lucky enough to be presented with this opportunity,” BID Director Megan Arrington-Williams told the council. “It was the first thing that landed on my desk when I arrived in this position in October. We’ve been working on it ever since to slowly chip away.”
According to the Nebraska Arts Council website, creative districts are designated cultural and economic areas where innovation flourishes and neighborhoods come together in the name of art.
Creative districts provide significant economic impact by creating purposeful spaces like art galleries, theaters and music venues, attracting employees and businesses. These are all assets and attributes that Nebraska — and every state — can harness as it seeks to reinvigorate its economy.
In 2020, the Nebraska Legislature passed a bill to create the Creative Districts program. The legislation tasked the Nebraska Arts Council to create this program.
The program works to promote and support economic development and placemaking opportunities in communities dedicated to growing arts-related economic sectors.
Creative districts are selected through an open application process. Selected districts for the first Nebraska Creative Districts cohort will receive a host of benefits and will participate in a developmental evaluation process to refine the program for the future.
Selected districts will help shape the final Creative District certification process and will help to define the most relevant and effective services for state designated districts.
Ashland, Benson, Brownville, North Platte and Norfolk have creative districts established so far.
Arrington-Williams said the BID is eligible for a $10,000 grant once the initial application is approved.
The grant money would be used to spur projects that would enhance the visitor experience in downtown.
“Where those conversations go really varies, but there are a couple key projects that I think the community would get behind,” she said.
Arrington-Williams then would complete a 45-page workbook she described as a “pretty strenuous process” of strategic planning and visioning. The document is submitted to the Nebraska Arts Council, which makes the community eligible for up to $250,000 for a five-year period.
No matching funds are needed.
“We have the opportunity to think big with some projects,” she said. “That’s the goal. Hastings does an amazing job, and downtown Hastings, in particular, has done an amazing job of creating places for people to come and shop and experience what it is to be a resident here and what it is to do commerce, but also how can we make those improvements locally to make it somewhere where people want to be. Not necessarily just somewhere to spend because that economic impact for the creative district is so large, but also how can we enhance the arts structures? The pedestrian ways, the lighting, all of that stuff can be encompassed with this.”
Arrington-Williams said she spoke with someone at the Nebraska Arts Council to learn more about the application process, scope of the program and requirements.
She was told, “You guys are already doing it all,” she said.
As part of the creative district planning process, the BID will hold community conversations and brainstorming sessions to facilitate community involvement.
Arrington-Williams said she hopes to have the community conversation process completed by March 2023.
Also during the meeting, Brian Gerdes of 102 E. Ninth St. spoke during the public comments portion of the meeting, asking the council for clarification about city ordinances as to whether he could park his semi, tractor only, on East Side Boulevard by his home. Because it was during the public comment portion of the meeting, no action or further discussion occurred.
In other business, the council:
Unanimously approved a professional service agreement with South Central Economic Development District for construction management services for a downtown revitalization Community Development Block Grant Project.
- Received an update on the Hastings Municipal Airport by Airport Manager Matt Kuhr.
- Unanimously approved awarding a contract to A&E Electric in the amount of $109,545 for 29 lights along the bike trail at Lake Hastings. The project would be paid for using American Rescue Plan Act funds and Parks/Rec sales tax funds. A completion date for the project is set for June 1.
- Unanimously approved awarding the contract to Sector Technology Group in the amount of $478,458 for purchase of in-car, body worn, and interview room video equipment for the Police Department.
- Unanimously approved of submitting a letter of intent to apply for Rural Workforce Housing Land Development Funds from the Nebraska Department of Economic Development.
- Unanimously approved a public utilities easement agreement with Heartwell Renewables LLC. This easement is across the north end of the Heartwell Renewables property and will allow the city to construct an electrical feeder across the area. The electrical feeder will run from East Seventh Street Substation to WEC and provided a backup feeder for the Heartwell site.
- Unanimously approved a resolution authorizing Hastings Public Library circulation, computer, meeting room and social media policies.
- Unanimously approved a resolution submitting an integrated resource plan for the city of Hastings and YRTC, formerly known as the Hastings Regional Center, to the Western Area Power Administration.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.