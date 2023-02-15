The city of Hastings will gain access to $2 million in federal funding through a State Revolving Fund loan agreement to help finance its efforts to eliminate lead water services.

Meeting Monday at the City Building, council members voted 8-0 to give first, second and final approval to Ordinance No. 4729, providing for issuance of not more than $2 million in combined utility revenue bonds to cover the cost of the work upfront.

