The city of Hastings will gain access to $2 million in federal funding through a State Revolving Fund loan agreement to help finance its efforts to eliminate lead water services.
Meeting Monday at the City Building, council members voted 8-0 to give first, second and final approval to Ordinance No. 4729, providing for issuance of not more than $2 million in combined utility revenue bonds to cover the cost of the work upfront.
A related SRF loan agreement lets Hastings tap federal funds, passed down to the states through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law approved by Congress and signed by President Joe Biden in 2022, to apply to the debt service.
At least part of the SRF loan would be repaid at low interest, but most of the loan amount could end up being forgiven.
The federal money is to be used exclusively for removal of lead water services nationwide. Nebraska’s share flows to local communities through the State Revolving Fund administered by the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy.
Hastings’ $2 million SRF loan term will begin March 1, and the money will be disbursed over two years, but possibly up to four years, as work is documented.
Of the total $2 million loan amount, $1.1 million could be forgiven through an accompanying grant, provided that Hastings Utilities follows all the applicable loan program requirements, including use of materials made in the United States, said Brandan Lubken, HU director of underground operations, in a presentation to the Hastings Utility Board on Feb. 9.
In addition, HU can be fully reimbursed through an additional grant for investigatory work it does to be sure it is locating all the lead services tied into its system, Lubken told the Utility Board. He estimated HU would incur about $200,000 in reimbursable expenses related to such work over the duration of the loan disbursement period.
That means that if all goes as expected, the city would need to pay back just $700,000 of the $2 million total over a 30-year term at 1% interest. The balance of the loan could be paid down more aggressively after 10 years.
Hastings Utilities, which is the city’s utility department, already has replaced a number of lead services in parts of town, and it will continue to replace or bypass lead services tied into stretches of water main it also is replacing in a long-term effort to rejuvenate city water infrastructure.
The city has taken financial responsibility for replacing the lead services, which carry water from the main toward the properties the water is meant to support. Lead in drinking water poses a health hazard.
As of April 2022, the city had about 1,600 known lead services among about 10,200 total water services. At that time, the most recent record HU had found for the installation of lead service lines in Hastings dated to 1949.
Lubken told the Utility Board Feb. 9 that the next lead service replacements will occur on East Third, Fourth, Fifth and Seventh streets. That work should be accomplished in the next two years.
The Utility Board voted 4-0 at the Feb. 9 meeting to recommend the City Council approve HU’s plans regarding the SRF loan and related bond ordinance.
In written comments on the agenda item at Monday’s council meeting, City Administrator Shawn Metcalf recommended approval.
“I commend staff for seeking forgivable loans for safe drinking water,” Metcalf wrote. “They are saving the city a lot of money.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.