When it comes to celebrating Independence Day, Hastings has something for all ages in store.
In an event focused on young people and families, the YWCA of Adams County will sponsor its annual Fourth of July celebration at Fisher Fountain on Tuesday.
Activities run 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. around the fountain and in the surrounding park at 12th Street and Denver Avenue.
The kids’ parade, led by the flag and drum corps, begins at noon. It’s a chance for children and youth on decorated bicycles and scooters, in strollers and wagons, and in other conveyances — or on foot — to circle the fountain as family members, friends and neighbors watch, wave and cheer.
A barbecue lunch will be served. Proceeds from lunch sales and a raffle will support YWCA programs.
Then, evening fun begins 5:30 p.m. in Brickyard Park near D Street and Woodland Avenue
under the auspices of the city of Hastings’ Parks and Recreation Department.
A doubles cornhole tournament begins at 5:30. Teams must pre-register by June 30 at https://www.cityofhastings.org/departments/parks-and-recreation/recreation/registration.html.
Food and drink vendors will be open from 5:30-10 p.m. Luke Mills will perform in concert from 7-10 p.m. in the park amphitheater, and fireworks will cap the evening at 10.
In case of inclement weather, the evening activities will take place a day later, July 5, following the same schedule.
The Fourth of July weekend is a busy time in many Tribland communities; other small towns choose to whoop it up with summer festivals on other summer weekends.
Here’s a roundup of community celebrations the Tribune has learned are planned for the next few days. Please note that some activities begin as early as June 30.
The list is not exhaustive, and schedules and events are subject to change. If you’re looking for an event in a Tribland town and don’t see it listed here, double-check locally to see if it’s happening this year.
Alma/Harlan County Reservoir
The Alma Chamber of Commerce will present its annual daylong Independence Day celebration on July 4.
Events get under way early with the fun run and walk beginning 7:45 a.m. and the 10k and 5k road race starting at 8. These activities begin and end on the Alma High School football field.
Other features include Art in the Park from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; the parade, themed “On Lake time,” at 10:30 a.m.; a free concert by Mick Beaman in the park following the parade; a gymnastics exhibition by Quantum Gymnastics following the parade; face painting in the park; and concessions in the park throughout the day and at the Parrot Theatre during the parade.
At dark, fireworks will explode over Harlan County Reservoir in what is billed as the area’s largest fireworks display.
Garage sales will be under way around Alma throughout the long holiday weekend.
Blue Hill
A full day of celebration is planned for Independence Day. This year’s theme is “Summer Lovin’, Patriotic Livin’.”
Here’s the schedule:
8 a.m.: Co-ed sand volleyball and softball tournaments begin, ballpark (registration fee). The Blue Hill Spirit Squad will operate a refreshment stand throughout the day.
8 a.m.: Golf tournament (two-person scramble), Blue Hill Golf Course (pre-registration required)
10 a.m. to 7 p.m.: Shivers Shaved Ice available
10 a.m.: Pedal tractor pull, west of post office
10 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Car show, west of Blue Hill Community/Senior Center featuring specials, classics, street rods, pickups and motorcycles (registration fee)
11 a..m.: Cornhole tournament, City Park (pre-registration by July 2 required)
11 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Hamburger/hot dog meal served by Blue Hill Beef Boosters, City Park
11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Foam party, west of Blue Hill Aquatic Center
1-3 p.m.: Bingo, community center
1-4 p.m.: Free open swim, aquatic center
4 p.m.: Turtle races, City Park
5-7 p.m.: Pork barbecue, community center (charge applies)
8 p.m.: Parade with theme “Summer Lovin’, Patriotic Livin’.” Participants line up at 7:30 p.m. north of City Park.
Sunset: Fireworks over Blue Hill Golf Course, funded by the Blue Hill Community Club with pyrotechnics by Schunk Fireworks
Clay Center
Holiday weekend festivities get under way early as the Clay Center Community Club sponsors the second annual Freedom Festival Sand Volleyball Tournament on July 1. Play begins at 10 a.m. Concessions, including yum-yum and hot dog meals, will be available from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the ballfield. Proceeds go toward a new ambulance for Clay Center Fire & Rescue.
Tuesday, Independence Day, features the traditional long day’s celebration. Here’s the schedule:
7-11 a.m.: “Breakfast on the Square” will include offerings by Palomino offee, P&D Foods and More, and MoKa’s Kitchen.
9 a.m.: Parade sign-up begins in the Dahlsten Trucking trailer lot on Nebraska Highway 14. To pre-register, contact cclub@clay-center.net or call Serendipity, 402-762-3065.
10:30 a.m.: Parade with theme “2023, Clay Center’s History.” John Stark will serve as grand marshal. The American Legion Auxiliary will be selling poppies and cinnamon rolls and handing out balloons. The Lions Club will be seerving popcorn, water and tea.
Noon to 3 p.m.: The “Party at the Park” will be under way in the city park. Festivities will include a flag raising by the American Legion color guard, the National Anthem sung by Dixie Schliep, a barbecue lunch for a charge, a talent show, kids’ games, and pies served by P.E.O. To register for the talent show contact cclub@clay-center.net or call Serendipity, 402-762-3065.
1-5 p.m.: Revelers are invited to “Keep Cool at the Pool.” Admission will be charged at the city pool, but prize drawings and treats for all kids are planned.
5-8 p.m.: The “Party at the Ballfield” will include several food trucks, carnival games, concessions, and live music by S.O.A.P. at 7 p.m.
Dark: The Clay Center Volunteer Fire Department will provide a fireworks show. Donations for the fireworks display can be made to the fire department.
Doniphan
July 3: The 10th annual Doniphan Fireworks Show is planned at the gun club. Festivities begin early with the firemen’s water fight starting at 5 p.m. New this year will be bounce house and rock climb attractions, which will be open from 6-9 p.m. Pork sandwich and hot dog meals will be served from 6:30-8:30. Music will be presented by Mohanna with Red Shoes from 7-9:30 p.m. The fireworks show begins at 9:45 p.m.
Geneva
Geneva Days 2023 will include events Friday through Sunday and on Indpendence Day.
June 30 attractions include music by EJ the DJ, a free swim at the Geneva Aquatic Center from 1 p.m. to midnight, a beer garden from 3 p.m. to 1 a.m., “Yard Games in the Park” and a virtual reality game trailer, and food truck offerings from Mexcellent Grill, Paradise Eats and Coolers.
Here’s the plan for the rest of the festival:
July 1
9:30 a.m.: 8-and-under softball tournamenty
11 a.m.: Parade
11 a.m.: Car show
Noon to 1 a.m.: Beer garden
1-8 p.m.: Free swim
1 p.m.: Water balloon fight, softball field
3 p.m.: Inflatables and dunk tank
3 p.m.: Chair-ity Auction, bandstand
4-8 p.m.: Face painting and Yard Games in the Park
3 p.m.: American Legion baseball game and home run derby
5 p.m.: Water balloon fight, softball field
6 p.m.: American Legion baseball game
9 p.m.: Live music by Emmett Bower Band and opening act (food trucks available)
July 2
All day: 3-on-3 basketball and co-ed sand volleyball tournaments
10 a.m. to 1 a.m.: Beer garden
Lunchtime: Runza food available, Log Cabin in the Park
1 p.m.: Amazing Race
1 p.m.: Water balloon fight, softball field
1-8 p.m.: Free swim
2:30 p.m.: Geneva fire department water fight
3 p.m.: Inflatables and dunk tank
4-8 p.m.: Face painting and Yard Games in the Park
5 p.m.: Water balloon fight, softball tournament
5:30 p.m.: Dueling Pianos (Lions Club serves evening meal)
9 p.m.: EJ the DJ Music
July 4
Throughout day: Fire Cracker Golf Tournament (Hidden Hills)
1-8 p.m.: Free swim
1 p.m. to close: Beer garden
4 and 7 p.m.: American Legion baseball games (concession stand available)
Dusk: Fireworks
Hebron
Hebron’s July 4 Celebration stretches over five days this year, June 30 through July 4. The event is sponsored by the Hebron Area Chamber of Commerce and Industry.
Here’s the schedule:
June 30
Family Fun Night is planned at the municipal swimming pool and American Legion Field. Those attending should bring their lawn chairs. Events include:
— 5:30-7 p.m.: Hamburger meal, with proceeds to “Lunch with Lifeguards” program
— 6-7 p.m.: Free watermelon field, swimming pool
— 6-8 p.m.: Free swimming at pool
— 7 p.m.: Co-ed softball tournament
— 8-9 p.m.: Free kids’ foam party
— 9-11 p.m.: Free youth pool party with games and music (children under age 10 must be accompanied by an adult)
July 1
— 9 a.m.: July 4 SHEBANG sales by local retailers and vendors
— 10 a.m.: Hebron Volunteer Fire Department Poker Rally. Registration begins at the fire hall at 10, and kick stands are up at 11. The last vehicle will be in at 5 p.m. All vehicles are welcome. For information call Mike at 402-200-0108 or BJ at 402-768-3707.
— 1 p.m.: Cornhole tournament. For information visit the Brand X Facebook page.
— 5 p.m.: Beer garden, fire hall
— 6 p.m.: Sloppy joe meal, fire hall
— 7 p.m. to 1 a.m.: Concert/dance, fire hall
July 2
11 a.m.: Road rally start at Brand X (registration fee) (prizes awarded)
6 p.m.: Horseshoes tournament (see Brand X Facebook page)
July 3
— 5 p.m.: Red, White and Brew Triathlon starting at Brand X. Registration opens at 4:30 p.m.
— 7 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.: Screenings of “Indiana Jones” and “Elemental,” respectively, at Majestic Theatre
July 4
7-9 a.m.: Lions Club pancake feed, fire hall
8 a.m.: Thayer County Health Services Fun Run, fire hall. Registration runs 6:30-7:30 a.m.
8 a.m.: Car show opens on Fourth Street
8:30 a.m.: Pet parade, Roosevelt Park. (Same-day registration begins 8 a.m., or contact the city office in advance.)
9 a.m. to 5 p.m.: Snow cones by Girl Scouts Troop 08143, Roosevelt Park
9 a.m.: Pledge of Allegiance led by Girl Scouts Troop 08111, Roosevelt Park
9:15 a.m.: National Anthem sung by Bella Habana-Lindeman, Roosevelt Park
9:30 a.m.: Quilts of Valor presentation, Roosevelt Park
10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.: Games led by Girl Scouts Troop 00936
10:30 a.m.: Little Mr. and Miss Firecracker contest for 4-year-olds. Registration begins 9:30 a.m., or pre-registration forms are available at the city office and Thayer County Bank.
10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.: Free face painting and bounce house admission, Roosevelt Park
10:30 a.m. until gone: Homemade ice cream served by Knights of Columbus, Roosevelt Park
11 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Hamburger feed served by Hebron Volunteer Fire Department, fire hall (Rotary Duck Raffle tickets for sale)
12:30 p.m.: Hot dog-eating contest, Roosevelt Park
1-3 and 4-5 p.m.: Free swimming, city pool
2 p.m.: Two-man team sorting contest, Blue River Arena
2 p.m.: Parade line-up begins at 12th Street and Jefferson Avenue. Contact Nancy McGill to register a float, or pick up a form at the city office.
3 p.m.: Parade with theme “America the Beautiful.” The National Anthem will be sung by the Bonar Brothers at Fifth Street and Lincoln Avenue.
4 p.m.: Corn pile
5 p.m.: Water fights by Hebron firefighters
5 p.m.: Pork barbecue, Blue River Arena (Proceeds of free-will offering go to Blue Valley Lutheran Homes)
6 p.m.: Screening of “Rebel Without a Cause,” Majestic Theatre
Dusk: Fireworks display, South 13th Street
Hildreth
Independence Day begins early and runs late in Hildreth. Here’s the schedule:
7 a.m. to noon: Rise Coffee available at fire hall
7:30 a.m.: Independence $5 5k and Kids fun Run, starting at fire hall. Registration begins 7 a.m.
8-10 a.m., or while supplies last: Friends of the Library Book Sale, Hildreth Library
10 a.m.: Kids’ parade with “Superhero” theme. Registration occurs outside Kooper’s Korner.
10:30 a.m.: Parade with “patriotic” theme. Line-up starts 9:30 a.m. at Lions field.
11 a.m.: Kids’ giveaway at Cornerstone Bank, following parade
11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Lunch served by Boy Scouts Association, Trinity Lutheran Church
1 p.m.: Cornhole tournament at park tennis court (registration fee). Registration runs noon to 12:45 p.m.
1 p.m.: Kids’ pedal pull on Commercial Avenue north of Park. Registration starts at 12:30 p.m.
1-6 p.m.: Free swimming at public pool
2-5 p.m.: Friends of the Library Bingo, Hildreth Library
3 p.m.: Horseshoes tournament at the park (registration fee)
6-7:30 p.m.: Firemen’s barbecue at the park
7 p.m.: Kickball at the park
8 p.m.: Hildreth Volunteer Fire Department Duck Dive at the park (tickets available from any firefighter)
10 p.m.: Fireworks presented by Hildreth Volunteer Fire Department
Minden
July 2: A community fireworks show will be presented at the Kearney County Fairgrounds on North Nebraska Highway 10. The event is coordinated by the Minden Chambrer of Commerce. Free-will donations are appreciated.
July 4: Special events are planned at the Harold Warp Pioneer Village, located at the junction of U.S. Highway 6/34 and Nebraska Highway 10. The museum opens at 9 a.m. Activities include museum tours at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., the ringing of the bells at noon and 4 p.m., a watermelon seed-spitting contest at 1 p.m., birthday cake and refreshments served in the courtyard at 2 p.m., and family activities throughout the day. Demonstrations, oldtime fireworks, oldtime games, and props and photo opportunities are planned. Admission is free for museum members. For information visit www.pioneervillage.com.
Nelson
The Nelson Community Club will present Nelson Fun Days July 1-2 in Harbine Park and at Elk Creek Country Club. Here’s the schedule:
July 1
7 a.m.: Breakfast served by Community Club for a free-will donation
7:30 a.m.: Fun run/walk/bike (registration fee)
9:30 a.m.: Team washers tournament (registration fee)
11 a.m.: Lunch served by Sacred Heart Altar Society
12:30 p.m.: Kids’ games in the park
1 p.m.: Sand volleyball tournament (registration fee)
1 p.m.: Horseshoes tournament (registration fee)
1-5 p.m.: Free swim at city pool
4:30 p.m.: Cardboard boat races
5 p.m.: Hamburger feed by Nelson fire department (free-will offering)
7 p.m.: Bingo by Nelson American Legion Auxiliary
7 pm.: Beer garden and dance by Elk Creek Country Club, featuring music by Scott Hild
Sundown: Fireworks by Nelson fire department
July 2
10 a.m.: Two-man, par-3 golf at Elk Creek Country Club (registration)
Noon: Lunch served by P.E.O. in Nebraska Extension parking lot
2 p.m.: Two-man full round of golf (nine holes) at Elk Creek Country Club (registration fee)
Superior
Superior’s Independence Day festivities begin early with the 41st annual Firekracker Run. All races start and finish at the Superior City Park at Sixth Street and Nebraska Highway 14. Packet pick-up and late registration begin at 6:45 a.m. Events include 10k and 2-mile runs with male and female divisions, a one-mile predict for all ages, and a 1-mile run for boys and girls age 12 and under. Competition is by age division in the 1-mile, 2-mile and 10k events. The 10k begins at 7:45 a.m., with the other events to follow at 8.
Other Independence Day events include Breakfast in City Park served by P.E.O. from 7:30-10:30 a.m., and a sand volleyball tournament starting 9:30 a.m. in Lincoln Park. The age preference for team members is 13 and up. For more information call 402-984-1431.
