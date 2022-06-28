Children, families and patriots of all ages can join in the homegrown fun Monday at Fisher Fountain as the YWCA of Adams County presents its annual Independence Day celebration.
Events get under way 10:30 a.m. with free games and activities for children in the park surrounding the fountain at 12th Street and Denver Avenue. Food and treats also will be available for purchase.
The children’s parade begins at noon, with a drum line leading them around the circle drive. The kids are invited to bring their decorated bicycles, strollers, scooters, wagons and other conveyances to be part of the action.
Activities wrap up by 1 p.m.
Later in the day, celebrations begin at Brickyard Park, near D Street and Woodland Avenue, as the Hastings Parks and Recreation Department presents its annual festivities.
Food vendors open at 5:30 p.m., the same time a cornhole tournament begins. Registrations are due by Friday for the double-elimination tournament. Cash prizes will be paid out to the top three teams.
The band Bases Loaded takes to the amphitheater stage at 7 p.m.
Fireworks follow at dark.
Admission is free.
Hastings is one of numerous Tribland communities celebrating summer and Independence Day this weekend. Here’s a roundup of events the Tribune knows are happening. The list is not exhaustive, and events are subject to change. Double-check with local sources before traveling long distances to events.
Alma/Harlan County Reservoir
The Alma Chamber of Commerce will present the annual Fourth of July festivities Monday. Sidewalk sales are planned for Friday and Saturday, and citywide garage sales will go on all weekend.
Events begin early with the annual “Best Race by a Dam Site.” The fun run and walk begin 7:45 a.m., and the 10k and 5k road races follow at 8, starting and ending at the high school football field.
Other highlights:
- 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Art in the Park with food stands available and face painting by the Southern Valley cheerleaders
- 10:30 a.m.: Parade saluting firefighters, with concessions available at the Parrot The
- atre
- After parade: Gymnastics exhibition at Quantum Gymnastics
- 10 p.m.: Fireworks display over the Harlan County Reservoir, sponsored by chamber and city of Alma
Blue Hill
Plans are in place for “A 2022 Blue Hill ‘All American’ Fourth of July,” with events Saturday through Monday. The celebration is coordinated by the Blue Hill Community Club.
The main event Saturday is a street dance downtown featuring music b y Modern Kowboy. Admission will be charged. Food trucks will be available.
Sunday’s schedule includes a daylong tournament at the Blue Hill Golf Course and a midnight swim from 8 p.m. to midnight at the Blue Hill Aquatic Center. A charge applies, and games are planned. The Youth Wrestling fireworks show is planned for sundown west of the pool.
Here’s Monday’s lineup:
8 a.m.: Co-ed sand volleyball and softball tournaments begin, ballpark. A food stand and refreshments will be available.
10 a.m.: Pedal tractor pull west of the post office
10 a.m.: Cornhole tournament, City Park
10 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Car show west of Blue Hill Community/Senior Center
10 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Snow cones available near ballpark and pool
11 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Hamburgers and hot dogs in City Park
1-3 p.m.: Bingo, Blue Hill Community/Senior Center
1-4 p.m.: Free open swim, Aquatic Center
4 p.m.: Turtle races downtown
5-7 p.m.: Beef barbecue meal, Community Center (charge applies)
8 p.m.: Parade. Line-up is 7:30 p.m. north of City Park
Sunset: Fireworks at golf course presented by Community Club. (Pyrotechnics provided by Schunk Fireworks.)
Burr Oak, Kansas
The Burr Oak Community Club is coordinating a celebration beginning 7 p.m. Sunday at the Burr Oak Community Center. The evening will include fireworks, hot dogs and homemade ice cream.
Clay Center
The Independence Day celebration has been expanded to three days and is billed as “Clay Center’s First Annual Freedom Festival.”
This year’s theme is “Peace, Love, Freedom.”
Saturday
9 a.m.: Four-person golf scrambleCrooked Creek Country Club
11 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Back 9 barbecue lunch and social, Crooked Creek. Open to the public. Free-will offering. The P.E.O. pie sale will be going on at the same time and place for a charge.
3:30-5:30 p.m: Uncle Sam/Firecracker Party, American Legion Hall. The American Legion Auxiliary will be providing coloring activities for children, family-friendly bingo, and USA-themed and glow objects. Proceeds go to Legion improvement projects. At the same time, the Hastings College women’s wrestling team will be making balloon animals, flowers and hats for kids for a donation.
6 p.m.: Pizza served, Legion Hall
Sunday
9 a.m.: Community church service in the park, followed by rolls and coffee cake fellowship provided by the American Legion Auxiliary for a donation. A coffee trailer will be available starting 8 a.m.
10 a.m.: Party at the Ballfield activities will include a sand volleyball tournament and kids’ inflatables.
11 a.m. to fireworks: Concessions available, ballfield
5-7 p.m.: Knockout basketball competition for all ages
7 p.m.: USA-themed and glow objects for sale and patriotic coloring sheets available from the Legion Auxiliary
Dark: Fireworks by Clay Center Volunteer Fire Department
Monday
7 a.m.: Party on the Square events begin with breakfast at The Spoon House, 101 W. Fairfield St.; coffee; face painting by the Sandy Creek Choir (free-will donation), and popcorn and lemonade sales by the Lions Club.
10 a.m.: Parade. Line-up begins 9 a.m. at the Dahlsten Truckline trailer lot on Nebraska Highway 14. Grand marshals will be local peace officers, faith leaders and veterans. The winner of the 50/50 drawing will be announced.
After parade: The Party in the Park will begin with the national anthem sung by Aundrea Cyrus and the flag raising by the American Legion.
1 p.m.: Barbecue lunch (charge applies), plus ice cream and toppings by the Lions Club (free-will donation).
About 2 p.m.: Flag retirement ceremony
1-5:30 p.m.: Pool Party at Clay Center municipal swimming pool, featuring drawings and treats
Doniphan
The ninth annual fireworks show in Doniphan will be Sunday at the Doniphan Gun Club.
One new feature this year will be a water fight by the Doniphan fire department, which will start around 5 p.m. on Walt Street.
Music and other events will begin at 7. A pork sandwich or hot dog meal including baked beans, chips and a drink will be available for a free-will donation, with all proceeds going to the Doniphan Economic Development Corp.
The fireworks show will begin around 9:45 p.m.
If you would like to make a monetary donation, contact Randy or Jodi Sadd at 402-845-2937. All donations will be designated and used only to purchase fireworks and necessary items related to the July 3 celebration.
Geneva
The Geneva Independence Day weekend celebration, known as Geneva Days, features most activities Friday through Sunday and concludes Monday with fireworks at dusk in City Park presented by the Geneva Fire Department.
Here’s the rest of the schedule:
Friday
3 p.m.: Beer garden opens in City Park. Pizza will be available beginning at 5 p.m. A Fat Penny tournament is planned, and Mezcal will provide music beginning at 8
Until midnight: Aquatic Center open for free swim
Saturday
8 a.m.: “Breakfast on the Bricks”
8:30 a.m.: Relay for Life walk/bike beginning at 10th and G streets. Registration begins 8 a.m.
9 a.m to 2 p.m.: Car show at Geneva Tire
11 a.m.: Lunch at Eddie’s Station sponsored by Veterans Memorial Committee as a fundraiser.
Noon: Burn-out competition, Geneva Tire
Noon: Three-on-three basketball tournament
2 p.m.: Parade (line-up at high school)
Following parade: Free inflatables by Geneva Ed and Rec, softball fields
Following parade: Water fights by Geneva fire department, City Park
2 p.m.: Beer garden open, City Park
4:30 p.m.: Lions Club hamburger feed, Log Cabin in park
8 p.m.: Music by Virgin Mary Pistol Grip, followed by Joshua Cole, bandstand
Until midnight: Free swimming at Aquatic Center
Sunday
All day: Two-person golf scramble, Hidden Hills Country Club
9:30 a.m.: Register for road rally by Veterans of Foreign Wars Club downtown
10 a.m. to 1 p.m: Waffleman serving at Geneva Lions Club building (fundraiser for TeamMates)
2 p.m.: Talent show
4:30 p.m.: Chicken barbecue meal served by Geneva Rotary Club/Jill’s Sweet Shop
4:30 p.m.: Beer garden open, City Park. Music by Leo Lonnie Orchestra
Hebron
Hebron celebrations extend over four days, Friday through Monday.
Events begin Friday and highlight Hebron’s new municipal swimming pool. Tours of the pool and concession stand will be available at 5 p.m., and a free watermelon feed at 6 will lead into the welcome and ribbon cutting at 6:30. Those attending should bring lawn chairs. Free swimming will be available from 6-8 p.m., followed by a foam party from 8-9 p.m. and a free pool party with games and music running 9-11 p.m. Kids under age 10 must be accompanied by an adult.
At 7:30 p.m., Hebron Fire & Rescue will take on Thayer County Health Services in a softball game, “The Clash of the Titans,” at the field next to the pool. Admission is free.
Meanwhile, ballgames begin at the Legion Field at 8 p.m.
The rest of the weekend schedule follows:
Saturday
3 p.m.: Hebron Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary Poker Run. Registration begins 2 p.m. at the fire hall.
5 p.m.: Beer garden and dance, fire hall (charge applies)
6 p.m.: Walking taco bar by HVFD Auxiliary at the fire hall. (Charge applies, but the cost is included in the price of poker run registration.)
6 p.m. to midnight: Concert featuring Cole Harris Band with Brenner McLaughlin. Proceeds to be used for fire gear.
Sunday
Noon: Three-on-three basketball tournament, Thayer Central schools.
Noon: Road rally. Register at the Blue Bison. (Fee applies)
2 p.m.: Team sorting at Blue Valley Arena. Registration is 1 p.m. A finals calcutta will follow, and the public is invited to a pork barbecue by Tyson Hissong State Farm Insurance at 5 p.m. Free-will donation proceeds will be directed to Blue Valley Lutheran Home.
Monday
7-9 a.m.: Lions Club pancake feed, fire hall
8 a.m.: TCHS Fun Run. Registration begins 7:30 a.m. at the fire hall.
8 a.m.: Memories & Dreams Vehicle Fest, Lincoln Avenue between Third and Fourth streets. Awards at 3:30 p.m.
8:30 a.m.: Pet parade, Roosevelt Park. Registration begins 8 a.m.
9 a.m.: Pledge of Allegiance, National Anthem and blessing, Roosevelt Park
9:30 a.m.: Quilts of Valor presentation, Roosevelt Park
10 a.m. to 5 p.m.: Games and free bounce houses, Roosevelt Park
10 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Free balloon animals, Roosevelt Park
10:30 a.m. until gone: Knights of Columbus homemade ice cream, Roosevelt Park
10 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Free face painting, Roosevelt Park
11 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Little Mr. and Miss Fire Cracker Contest, Roosevelt Park
11 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Hamburger feed by Hebron Volunteer Fire Department, fire hall, along with Rotary Duck Raffle ticket sales
10 a.m. to 5 p.m.: Local entertainment, Roosevelt Park
2:30 p.m.: Parade line-up at Thayer Central school
3 p.m.: Parade down Lincoln Avenue
4 p.m.: History tour, beginning on the west side of Roosevelt Park
4 p.m.: Bathtub races, fire hall
4 p.m.: Corn pile, Roosevelt Park
5 p.m.: Water fight by HVFD
5-7 p.m.: 4-H pork chop dinner served, Hebron Activity Center
6 p.m.: Free movie, “Casablanca,” Majestic Theatre
9 p.m.: Fireworks, South 13th Street
Hildreth
Hildreth is planning a big day of activities on Monday:
7 a.m.: Independence Run, park. (Registration begins 6 a.m.)
8-10 a.m., or while supplies last: Friends of the Library Bake Sale, town library
10:30 a.m.: Parade with patriotic theme. Line-up at Lions Club starting 9:30 a.m.
Noon to 1 p.m.: Lunch served by Boy Scouts, Trinity Lutheran Church
1 p.m.: Cornhole tournament, park tennis court
1-6 p.m.: Free swimming at public pool
2-5 p.m.: Friends of the Library Bingo, park shelter
2 p.m.: Kids’ pedal pull on Commercial Avenue north of park
3 p.m.: Horseshoes tournament, park
6-7:30 p.m.: Firemen’s barbecue, prak
7 p.m.: MVP Youth Competition
8 p.m.: Hildreth Volunteer Fire Department Duck Dive, park
10 p.m.: Fireworks sponsored by fire department
Minden
The community fireworks show is planned for 10 p.m. Saturday at the Kearney County Fairgrounds. Free parking is available. Donations to help defray costs are appreciated.
Nelson
The Nelson Community Club will present Nelson Fun Days Sunday and Monday. Here’s the schedule:
Sunday
7:30 a.m.: Breakfast by Nelson Community Club (free-will donation)
7:30 a.m.: Fun run/bike/walk (registration fee)
9:30 a.m.: Washerboard tournament (fee per team)
Noon: Lunch by Sacred Heart Altar Society
1 p.m.: Sand volleyball tournament (fee per team)
1-5 p.m.: Free swim at city pool
4:30 p.m.: Cardboard boat races
5 p.m: Hamburger feed served by fire department (free-will donation)
7 p.m.: Bingo by Nelson Auxiliary (fee per card)
7 p.m.: Beer garden and dance by Elk Creek County Club, featuring music by Royce Schott
Sundown: Fireworks by fire department
Monday
10 a.m.: Two-man par 3 golf (fee), golf course
Noon: Lunch by P.E.O., golf course
2 p.m.: Two-man full round of golf (nine holes), golf course
Superior
On Monday, the Superior Joggers Club will sponsor the 40th annual Superior FireKracker Run, an Independence Day tradition in the community. The event includes a one-mile predict, one-mile kids’ run, two-mile run and 10k race with a firecracker start in the Superior City Park. Prizes are awarded to the top finishers in each division, and door prizes go to other participants.
Packet pick-up and late registration begin 6:45 a.m. The 10k begins at 7:45, with the other events following at 8.
Sutton
Sutton’s annual Dugout Days will run again this year over Independence Day weekend, with events Thursday through Sunday.
The weekend is organized by the Sutton Area Chamber of Commerce.
Moore’s Greater Shows will operate the midway carnival on Saunders Avenue Thursday through Saturday.
“Start Spreading the News” will be the theme of Saturday evening’s parade.
Here’s the schedule:
Thursday
11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.: Salad luncheon, Sutton Federated Church
5 p.m. to midnight: Carnival open
5 p.m.: Beer garden with broasted chicken supper and limited grill service, Sutton American Legion Club
Friday
11 a.m. to noon: Swimming activities for preschool through sixth grade, Sutton Aquatic Center
1 p.m.: Fishing contest, Clark’s Pond
3-5 p.m.: Free swim, Sutton Aquatic Center
5 p.m. to midnight: Carnival open
6-7 p.m.: Chicken barbecue by Sutton Volunteer Fire Department, City Park
5 p.m.: Beer garden and fish buffet with limited grill, Legion Club
6 p.m.: Cow bingo, City Park
6:30 p.m.: Little Tuggers Tractor Pull, City Park
9 p.m. to 1 a.m.: Live music by Beer Money Band, Legion Club beer garden
Saturday
7-11 a.m.: Doughnuts for breakfast served by Sutton Christian School, City Park
8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Coffee trailer open, Sutton City Park
8:30 a.m.: Kids’ races, City Park (no bicycles)
10 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Bounce houses and water slides, Laser Tag and mobile escape room, City Park
10 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Boutique vendors, Sutton Federated Church
10 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Various lunch offerings in City Park and at Sutton Legion served by Boy Scouts and Cub Scouts, Town & Country Lassies 4-H Club, and commercial vendors
10 a.m.: XL Yard Pong tournament, City Park
10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.: Show and Shine Car Show, Sutton Estates
11 a.m: Cornhole tournament, fire hall
11 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Music by polka band, Sutton Legion
11:30 a.m.: Coin scramble, City Park
5 p.m. to midnight: Carnival open
6 p.m.: Pork barbecue by Knights of Columbus, south of downtown Cornerstone Bank
6 p.m.: Beer garden and prime rib with limited grill, Sutton Legion
6 p.m.: Parade on North Saunders Avenue. Line-up is 5:15 p.m. in the Sutton High School parking lot.
9 p.m. to 1 a.m.: Live music by West Wind, Sutton Legion beer garden
Sunday
11 a.m.: Food truck at Fox Hollow Golf Course
11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.: Broasted chicken buffet, Sutton Legion
12:30 p.m.: Adult/child 9-hole alternate shot golf tournament, Fox Hollow
3:30 p.m.: Two-person 9-hole scramble golf tournament, Fox Hollow
7 p.m.: “A Decade of Talent,” celebrating the 10th anniversary of the Allegro Wolf Performing Arts Center, 304 S. Way Ave.
