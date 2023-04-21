p06-25-22SODbsbProspects2.jpg (copy)
In this photo captured by Hastings Tribune photojournalist Amy Roh on June 24, 2022, Hastings Sodbusters second baseman Danny Garcia and centerfielder Garrett Kennedy both chase down a fly ball during their game against the Nebraska Prospects at Duncan Field. Roh's photo won first place in the sports action photo category of the Nebraska Press Association's 2023 Better Newspaper Contest — one of several contest awards garnered by the Tribune.

 Amy Roh/Tribune

The Hastings Tribune and members of its staff garnered a total of 16 awards in the 2023 Better Newspaper Contest sponsored by the Nebraska Press Association.

Among local newspapers in Tribland, the Clay County News also brought home 11 awards in various categories, plus special recognition for Feature Photo of the Year, first place.

