The Hastings Tribune and members of its staff garnered a total of 16 awards in the 2023 Better Newspaper Contest sponsored by the Nebraska Press Association.
Among local newspapers in Tribland, the Clay County News also brought home 11 awards in various categories, plus special recognition for Feature Photo of the Year, first place.
Awards were announced April 15 during the NPA annual convention at the Cornhusker Marriott Hotel in Lincoln.
All contest entries were from the 2022 calendar year. Members of the West Virginia Press Association served as judges, evaluating and ranking entries in five different divisions as determined by circulation and weekly or daily status.
The Hastings Tribune competed in Division E, which was for daily newspapers excluding the Omaha World-Herald and Lincoln Journal-Star. The Clay County News competed in Division C for weekly publications.
The Hastings Tribune and its staff received a total of four first-place awards, seven second-place awards and five third-place awards.
Notably, Tribune staffers Amy Roh and Laura Beahm held down all three places in the Division E sports action photo category. Meanwhile, Nick Blasnitz and Will Reynolds won first and second, respectively, in the sports feature writing competition.
The Tribune’s awards follow, with the competition category and title of the entry noted:
— Sports game coverage, “Upset,” Will Reynolds
— Sports feature writing, “Leaders of the future,” Nick Blasnitz
— Sports action photo, “Sodbusters score,” Amy Roh
— Personal column, “In appreciation: Georgia M. Bishel”/ “Bands’ march through underpass stuff of indelible memories,” Andy Raun (entry consisted of two columns)
The Tribune’s second-place finishes were:
— General excellence. Entry consisted of editions of May 13, May 14 and Oct. 15, 2022, with all editorial content, photographs, advertising and layout considered. Therefore, the award goes to the entire staff.
— Headline writing. Entry was May 31, 2022, edition, and the award goes to page design editor Tami Humphreys.
— Sports feature photo, “Broncos back on top,” Amy Roh
— Sports action photo, “Over the line,” Laura Beahm
— Breaking news photography, “No words,” Laura Beahm
— Sports feature writing, “Pregame ceremony hits home for veteran,” Will Reynolds
— Sports column, “Back on the beat after passing of biggest fan,” Will Reynolds
— News writing, “City email leak causes stir,” Will Vraspir
— Breaking news writing, “No words,” Will Vraspir
— Sports page, “Hodgepodge of sports pages,” staff
— Sports action photo, “Better and better,” Amy Roh
— Sports column, “Patriots chip away at state tourney goal with win over Vikings,” Will Reynolds
Awards for the Clay County News, which competed in Division C, follow:
— Reader interaction/contest, CCN Football Contest, staff
— Single retail advertising idea in black and white, “Post 61 Club,” Karla Fehr
— Agricultural advertisement, Friesen Auto, Karla Fehr
— Small advertisement, “Halloween,” Karla Fehr
— Single retail advertising idea in color, “Eagle Pointe Insurance,” Karla Fehr
— Feature series, “Medical community,” Ashley D. Swanson
— Small advertisement, “Ice Cream Social,” Ashley D. Swanson
— Signature page, “State Baseball,” Ashley D. Swanson
— Single retail advertising idea in black and white, “County Fair,” Karla Fehr
— Sports game coverage, “Cougars bounce Mavs,” Tory Duncan
— General excellence, staff. Dates were not specified.
