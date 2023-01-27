As Hastings Economic Development Corp. enters its 50th year, the corporation and the community of Hastings are positioned well.
That is how HEDC Executive Director Michael Krings described economic development in Hastings at the HEDC annual meeting on Thursday.
The Hastings Economic Development Corp. was organized in 1973 to stimulate growth in all phases of economic development: local industry, new industry, agri-business and retail.
“I really believe HEDC is uniquely positioned to impact this community because we can react quickly to challenges and opportunities and we have the resources to do it in a meaningful way,” Krings said. “That’s what we’ve done, and that’s what provides us opportunities moving forward.”
He spoke about the groundbreaking for the Heartwell Renewables biodiesel plant east of Hastings in November 2022.
“It was four years in the works,” he said. “It was a crazy four years, but in the end what we got with Heartwell Renewables I think far outweighs the challenges of getting to this point.”
Heartwell Renewables is a unique joint venture between affiliates of the Love’s Family of Companies and Cargill to produce and market renewable diesel.
The 80-million-gallon biodiesel plant is being constructed on the east edge of Hastings, just west of the Whelan Energy Center power plants.
The plant will use tallow, sourced in part from Cargill facilities in Nebraska, as well as other low-carbon feedstocks like distillers corn oil.
Krings said the project is estimated to cost $600 million.
“This is by far the single largest private investment ever made in our community, probably will be in my lifetime,” he said.
There will be an anticipated 600 people on site during peak build-out.
“Those are people that are going to be in our hotels, our restaurants, our grocery stores, our gas stations — all helping, obviously, our local economy — and in the long term there’s going to be a great impact with the jobs they create and the amount of utilities they use here,” Krings said. “So to say this is a once-in-a-generation project for our community I think would be an understatement, but I do think it speaks volumes about what we have to offer here in Hastings.”
Heartwell Renewables also is anticipated to be one of Hastings Utilities’ largest customers.
The plant is scheduled to open in July 2024 and will offer more than 50 jobs once it opens.
Krings also spoke about ongoing commercial and residential development opportunities led by HEDC.
He spoke about workforce development opportunities for youth, as well.
“We have to create a positive opinion with this younger generation of what this community has to offer, so that maybe someday when they’re thinking about where their future lies they would consider Hastings,” he said.
Lt. Gov. Joe Kelly was the featured speaker at Thursday’s meeting.
Kelly, a career prosecutor and longtime friend of Gov. Jim Pillen, spoke about the governor’s priorities.
Creating opportunities for children and conservative stewardship of state funds were highlights of those plans.
Kelly said the Pillen administration wants Nebraskans to have better service and have it cost less.
“We are conservatives in the Pillen administration,” he said. “We are fiscal conservatives. We know the first part of the puzzle always begins in the same place, and that is what we are doing with state spending and state government to make it more responsive to you, but less expensive to you.”
Pillen began working with individuals with state budget experience several months before being elected in November 2022. Pillen recently released his proposed budget.
“The Legislature is not bound to follow the governor,” Kelly said. “We hope they do.”
Nebraska is among several U.S. states that are revenue-flush due to taxes collected that exceeded projections, he said, as well as pandemic-era funding from the federal government.
“What we’re trying to do is build some long-term projects, sustaining infrastructure with some of that cash revenue and then we want to accelerate and increase a lot of the tax decreases that were already moved on last year in the Legislature,” Kelly said. “Our goal is to be ready for the rainy day. If you wait until the economy isn’t good and there isn’t that extra revenue on the table, what do you do?”
Pillen’s plan also calls for boosting state aid to public schools.
“What Gov. Pillen said from the get go as we approached school funding was ‘Every kid in the state ought to have an equal opportunity,’ ” Kelly said.
