To avoid possible electric system problems like what has been seen recently in Texas and California, Hastings Utilities wants to double down on reliability.
Derek Zeisler, director of administration; and Keith Leonhardt, director of capital management, gave an update on the utility department’s integrated resource plan during the Hastings Utility Board meeting on Thursday.
The turbines at North Denver Station units 4 and 5 recently were overhauled, ensuring successful operation of both units. The units will regain capacity accreditation and have the potential to operate with fuel oil or natural gas.
The city is investing in units 4 and 5 so they will be there for Hastings Utilities’ use, and for the potential of selling some of that capacity to other electricity providers.
Including units 4 and 5, Hastings Utilities has a total generation capacity of 178 megawatts. That amount is far above the city peak usage of around 93 MW.
“The key for reliability is making sure you have that to be called upon if you need it,” Zeisler said.
The Southwest Power Pool, which regulates HU operations, requires utility providers to provide enough accredited capacity to cover the utility’s load plus a reserve margin of 15%.
That reserve margin recently was increased from 12%.
In California, electricity use reached a five-year high recently. Consumers were asked to conserve energy during the current heat wave.
“They are probably the current example of good intentions for renewables but at the expense of reliability,” Utility Manager Kevin Johnson said. “The sun doesn’t always shine. The wind doesn’t always blow. Battery storage is not to the capacity level it needs to be to sustain it when the wind’s not blowing and the sun doesn’t shine. You can’t get away, you shouldn’t get away from base load energy for those other times.”
Zeisler said the value of electric generation has increased almost four times, compared to what generation was selling for prior to the February 2021 deep freeze.
Hastings Utilities knows how much it costs to produce a megawatt.
“At the time that was higher than what we could buy it for, but now that’s flipped to the other side of it and at the end of the day having those plants serves as a hedge,” he said.
In Texas during the February 2021 winter event, the failure to winterize power sources, like wind turbines and natural gas infrastructure, led to grid failure.
“I think February (2021) helped with the realization of how close we are to a real issue,” Zeisler said. “Hopefully it’s got things moving to help better the system moving forward.”
When work began in 2019 on the integrated resource plan, one thought was looking at the future of Whelan Energy Center No. 1, which went online in the early 1980s.
“It’s in great shape,” Johnson said. “These guys have kept it in great shape, but the economics were not looking good. Therefore the IRP study was absolutely needed.”
Those economics have changed.
“It’s OK for us not to put our line in the sand and say, ‘Here’s what we’re going to do with unit 1 at this point in time,’ ” Johnson said. “We are benefiting from the economic picture. We’re benefiting from the delay in the (Coal Combustion Residual Rule) compliance. We’re benefiting from the continued changing in the SPP market that Derek spoke about even with the nature gas price increases that’s keeping energy prices increases higher than our average cost to run these units and make them available to run for both energy and maybe sell the capacity. The picture’s not bleak. It’s actually turned, and it’s become more favorable than it was two to three years ago.”
Also during the meeting, Utility Board members voted 4-0 to recommend approval of the utility department budget by the Hastings City Council.
Proposed increases include 3% for electric, 8% for gas, 5% for water, plus surcharges for industrial pollution control customers bringing waste directly to the Pollution Control Center and industrial customers with waste that requires intensive treatment.
The City Council will consider approving the budget on Sept. 27.
FNIC Insurance consultants Jeff Scanlan and Mark Frantz gave an update on property insurance for the utility department.
They said premiums went down by about $65,000.
The deductible went up from about $750,000 to $1 million, but that increase was negotiated down from an originally proposed amount of $1.5 million.
