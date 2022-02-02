Hastings High School won the Educational Service Unit No. 9 High School Quiz Bowl Wednesday at the North Shore Assembly of God.
The Hastings High 1 team, coached by Faye Friesen, won first place. Team members included Blake Harrenstein, Wyatt Johnson, Breanna Groves, Tyson Pappas, Pauline Jonglertham and Judd Rutt.
The Sutton Red team, coached by Zachary Weir, took second place, Team members included Leif Andersen, Quinn Schroetlin, Black Schmer, Carson Mau, Greyson Stengel, Kylie Schroetlin and Rivers Bergen.
The Superior 11/12 team, coached by Lisa Jameson, won third place, Team members included Seth Schnackenberg, Dane Miller, Clayton Morris, Luke Jameson, Tate Street and Isaac Hathaway.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.