OMAHA — A 36-year-old Hastings woman was sentenced June 24 in federal court to five years and six months in prison for possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, according to a press release issued Monday by the United States Attorney’s office.
Chief United States District Judge Robert F. Rossiter, Jr. sentenced Vallen Bateman. There is no parole in the federal system. After her release from prison, she will begin a five-year term of supervised release.
On September 28, 2020, law enforcement was serving a federal arrest warrant for John Wizinsky at a residence in Grand Island, following his indictment for distributing meth. Wizinsky was arrested and Bateman was also present.
Bateman had an active warrant out of Howard County and was arrested. She admitted to having marijuana in her nearby backpack. A search of her backpack revealed 80 grams of meth, a scale and 13 grams of marijuana.
Wizinsky was sentenced on July 23, 2021, to 21 years and 10 months in prison.
This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Grand Island Police Department and the Central Nebraska Drug and Safe Streets Task Force.
