Commonly, musical ability is called a gift.
So, too, is faith in a higher power, for all the strength, hope and consolation it can offer a person.
Christine Niemeyer has possessed those two gifts throughout her life. But more than two decades ago, she says, God gifted her with something new, inspiring and empowering her to put her faith into words and share it in songs she writes herself.
“It was right after our daughter was born,” Niemeyer said. “I can only describe it as a God-ordained thing. It was a very spiritual experience.
“From that point on, it was just this gift that God has given me.”
In 2022, Niemeyer saw a longstanding dream come true, recording her first professionally produced album of 12 original praise and worship songs.
At 7 p.m. Saturday, she will lead an evening of Christian worship music at The Lark, 809 W. Second St., presenting songs from the album, titled “You Are Here,” as well as others. She will be joined on stage by her husband, Mark Niemeyer, with additional help from her friend Sherry Foster.
The event is free and open to the community, with a free-will offering to be received for the Wellspring Pregnancy and Health Center. Doors open at 6:15, and refreshments will be served.
The idea behind Saturday’s event, Niemeyer said, is not to promote herself or celebrate her achievement, but rather to pass along the music God has laid upon her heart, hoping it can help others just as it has helped her.
“I always had this feeling the music wasn’t something to keep to myself, it was to be shared and to bless people with,” Niemeyer said. “I really know deep down inside the music God gave me is special.”
Music meant to encourage
Niemeyer is a Hastings native who graduated from Hastings High School in 1993, then from Hastings College in 1997 with a degree in music and psychology. These days, she is well known to many in the community as a strings instructor in the Hastings Public Schools.
She was born into a long family line of musicians. Her parents, Jim and Lynn Kaiser, are retired music faculty members at HPS.
She and Mark, her husband of 25 years, have three children: daughter Miranda, 22; and sons Josh, 20; and Ben, 14.
Christine attended the University of Nebraska-Lincoln before transferring to Hastings College. She studied voice in college but also plays and teaches a variety of instruments including piano and guitar.
She credits great teachers in Hastings Public Schools and at the collegiate level with helping her become the musician and person she is today.
After homeschooling her children for a few years, Niemeyer began her teaching career. She later received a master’s degree in curriculum and instruction from the University of Nebraska at Kearney. She is in her ninth year of teaching at HPS, working full time with the orchestra program.
The Niemeyers are dedicated to their faith. Emphasizing Gospel basics, they lead a small Christian fellowship called Cross of Christ Ministries that meets Sunday mornings at the Crosier Park Professional Center, inside the studio where Christine gives private music lessons throughout the week.
Earlier in their marriage, they lived in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, for three years, mainly to be part of the community surrounding the Family Worship Center where Evangelist Jimmy Swaggart is senior pastor.
The songs on her new album, which already are available on streaming platforms but also are part of a compact disc, have a soothing, contemplative sound.
Several have an intimate tone, with the words addressing God one-to-one. In addition to the title track, “Lord, You Are Here,” some of the song titles include “I Lift My Eyes,” “My Deliverer,” “Heal, O Lord,” and “No More Death.”
She said many of the songs she has written — 60-70 by now — have been influenced by trials the Niemeyers experienced as a young family.
For her own part, she said, the ability to write lyrics and set them to music opens a door to personal healing and growth. And while her creative process may be a little different for each song, it’s the message that’s central to every finished work.
“This really is a ministry to me and to others,” (God) ministers to me first, but then I put that out to other people. I especially have a heart for people who have trials and are hurting. It’s no secret that life has ups and downs. My music is meant to encourage.”
Dream come true
To achieve the professional caliber of recording she desired for the music, Niemeyer traveled back to Baton Rouge to work with Mark Coleman, who operates Coleman Recording Studio but also works full-time with Jimmy Swaggart Ministries.
After booking Coleman’s studio nearly a year in advance, she spent parts of four days there in late June and early July 2022, recording the vocals for the 12 songs she chose to include on the album.
Later, after Niemeyer was back home in Nebraska, Coleman added backup vocals, instrumentation and his own engineering expertise to make each song more beautiful for the listener.
“I cried when I heard the first thing he sent to me,” Niemeyer said.
She praised Coleman and his team for their preparation, professionalism, talent and personal investment in her project. She said Coleman understood on a spiritual level what she was trying to accomplish in recording her music.
“He really is up there with the best of engineers and producers,” she said. “I was absolutely blessed to be able to partner with him.”
Deciding which songs to include on the album required prayerful discernment.
“I really had to pray on, ‘What is this album supposed to be about?’” she said. “I poured my soul into this, basically.”
On Sept. 24, 2022, Niemeyer received a shipment of compact discs, complete with cover photography by Hastings’ Paul Julian. The photos were taken at Stuhr Museum of the Prairie Pioneer in Grand Island.
“It was a big day,” she said. “It was pretty exciting.”
Copies of the CD are available for purchase from Niemeyer directly or through her website, christineniemeyer.com; at Optika Curated Eyewear, 620 W. Second St. Suite 100; or from Mark Niemeyer at his workplace, Murray Natural Health and Chiropractic, 1934 W. Second St.
“It was very important to me to put them on a disc,” she said of her songs. “I do think there’s something special about being able to hold a CD and look at it.”
Niemeyer is grateful to her family and friends, other members of the Cross of Christ fellowship, and donors who helped make the “Lord, You Are Here” project possible.
She has established her own publishing company, Many Crowns Music, to keep track of her copyrights. First and foremost, however, she wants her music to give glory to God — and if God reveals bigger plans for any of it, she says, she will be happy.
‘It’s to minister to every individual,” she said of the music. “If this can bless one person, it was worth it. That’s what ministry is: It’s to have individual lives touched and changed.”
