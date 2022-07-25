After spending nearly a quarter-century guiding the educational paths of students as a teacher and principal in the Grand Island Public Schools system, John Hauser decided it was time to turn the page and pursue his own professional growth at Hastings Public Schools.
Hauser, 52, takes over as principal at Hawthorne Elementary School to begin the 2022-23 school year following seven years of service as a fourth-grade teacher and 17 years as a principal at GIPS. It is a step he feels will enable him to share his ample experience in education while gaining the knowledge necessary to eventually put his specialist degree to use in a superintendent or other leadership role.
“I want to become a more rounded, better-equipped leader,” said Hauser, who is coming to Hastings from GIPS’ Starr Elementary School. “Right now, I’m perfectly content being an elementary school principal. I’ve worked hard to obtain my specialist degree and would like to get into that position later in life.
“I was very content at GIPS. This was one of those opportunities that presented itself to me as an opportunity to grow in a new position with a different set of team members to work with. It was something I felt I couldn’t pass up at this stage in my career.”
At Hawthorne, Hauser succeeds Amy Kelly, who will return to the classroom this year as a teacher at Lincoln Elementary School.
Hauser’s orientation at Hawthorne during spring and summer of 2021 served to validate his decision to pursue his new role at HPS. That Hawthorne has an iron-clad reputation for achieving success in the classroom gives him added incentive to continue nurturing those attributes that have worked so well for so long, he said.
“Hawthorne has an incredible reputation as a school,” he said. “I was able to meet with some of the parents last spring through this transition and met with the PTO and staff over the summer. One thing that kept coming out is that people love working at Hawthorne. The parents love their school, and I’m looking forward to keeping those traditions of having a school the community and employees can be very proud of.
“My goal is to bring the community, teachers, and students together and ultimately provide the best environment for our students to learn. I don’t think I could have asked for a better transition from one school that I love to another school that’s working so hard to serve our families.”
An outdoorsman at heart, the husband and father of one adult daughter considers himself hands-on in most all his endeavors, both inside and outside the classroom.
An avid fisherman who enjoys hanging out with friends, he believes his Christian faith and membership at Trinity United Methodist Church in Grand Island have served to direct his everyday approach to both education and life in general.
Hauser’s objective as an educator is to keep things positive when dealing with challenging situations. That students know what is expected of them ahead of time promotes an atmosphere of encouragement that elevates their learning experience to a higher level of excellence, he said.
“We want to provide a strong academic education with safe and respectful relationships,” he said. “All kids want to be successful. Letting them know that somebody cares and what is expected of them really does make a difference in their behavior and development.
“My philosophy is more of a restorative practice, teaching kids the right way to do it and not yelling and screaming. I see the boat as going in the right direction. I just need to adjust the sails to make sure we’re always moving toward these goals.”
