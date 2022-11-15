The Hastings College chapter of Alpha Chi, the all-discipline collegiate academic honor society, inducted 11 students during its recent fall induction service.
The purpose of Alpha Chi is to promote academic excellence and exemplary character among college and university students and to honor those who achieve such distinction. Students from across all academic disciplines who are in the top 10% of their class are invited to join.
Students with membership in Alpha Chi help host activities on campus such as Alpha Chi Trivia Night, Bronco Brain Buster Quiz Bowl and Academic Showcase.
The Hastings College chapter was established in 1949 by Frank Weyer and Ruth Harris. Weyer was dean of the College at the time, and Harris was the librarian.
This year’s Alpha Chi inductees are Ally Banks of Shawnee, Kansas; Riley Clavel of Roy, New Mexico; Tia Gonzales-Hunter of Guide Rock; Lance High of Lake Mary, Florida; Brooke Jorgenson of Orleans; Lauryn Metz of Littleton, Colorado; Betsy Miller of Arlington, Kansas; Lindsey Pratt of Denver; Haylee Sandman of Wauneta; Tate Schmidt of Hastings; and Lauren Stull of Walton.
