Hastings College students and faculty were recognized for outstanding achievements during the college’s annual honors convocation April 27.

The Don and Nancy Seaton Faculty Achievement Award was presented to Ali Beheler, associate professor of philosophy.

Emily Dunbar, HC director of academic support, received the Vondrak Outstanding Advisor Award.

Kim Graviette, director of career services, received the Anderson Mentoring and Advising Award, a new award that’s presented to an employee who has advised, mentored or made a significant difference in the life of a Hastings College student.

Members of the academic honorary Alpha Chi selected Bob Amyot, professor of political science, as the Alpha Chi Outstanding Faculty.

Laura Logan, assistant professor of sociology, and Nathan Mertens, assistant professor of music, were elected through a joint faculty and student vote to present the 2022-23 Invited Faculty Lectures on the subject of their choice. Invited Faculty Lectures began in 1967 and are the highest and longest-standing faculty honor at Hastings College.

Hastings College students receiving recognition as part of the honors convocation are listed below by home address:

Arizona

Glendale: Riiley Lanning, Alpha Chi Outstanding First-Year Student

Colorado

Arvada: Theresa Price, Dr. Ralph Lamb Economics/Business Administration Scholarship

Aurora: Paola Ramirez Castanon, Clara Altman Award for Foreign Languages

Centennial: Noah Sullivan, Lloyd S. and Helen M. Jones Theatre Arts Scholarship

Colorado Springs: Emma Downing, Elmer B. Van Horn Memorial Scholarship; Darci Wax,Outstanding Senior Theatre Arts Student

Highlands Ranch: Kenedie Dailey, Creative Engagement

Parker: Tyler Seeley, William R. Welton Physics Scholarship

Strasburg: Cody Wilson, Tamara Babcock Endowed Scholarship

Westminster: Elias Uhrich, Aabel Accounting Scholarship; Nikki deSeriere, Lambda Pi Eta Outstanding Communication Studies Scholar, Pi Kappa Delta Speaker of the Year, Mabel Gray Newburn Communication Scholarship

Windsor: Madalyn Younger, Arnold A. Alberts Outstanding Chemist Award

Florida

Lake Mary: Lance High, William R. Welton Physics Scholarship

Georgia

Hinesville: Jeremiah De Irish, Outstanding Senior in Business and Economics

Kansas

Arlington: Betsy Miller, Pi Kappa Delta Outstanding First Year Student, Denny Storer Political Science Scholarship

Bazaar: Landry Hinkson, Lambda Pi Eta Outstanding New Communicator Award

Enterprise: Shelby Banks, Louise C. Walter Memorial Award

Liberal: Milly McClure, Dr. Harry R. James Physics Scholarship

Nebraska

Alexandria: Brianna Barton, Dr. James L. Loch Secondary Education Scholarship

Arlington: Aiden Foreman, Dr. Harry R. James Physics Scholarship

Beaver City: Savanah Ellis, Tamara Babcock Endowed Scholarship

Brainard: Maria Pytlik, Alice and Jack Marvel Endowed Scholarship and Dr. Ralph Lamb Economics/Business Administration Scholarship

Burwell: Hallee Mann. Wendell V. Showalter Biology Scholarship

Crete: Victoria Vondra, Dr. Frederick H. Mattes Chemistry Achievement Award

Culbertson: Max Wagner, Lloyd S. and Helen M. Jones Theatre Arts Scholarship

Fairmont : Maddi Galusha, Sociology Outstanding Senior

Gothenburg: Patrick Hudson, Duane Freeman Memorial Scholarship

Grand Island: Savannah Thornton, Einspahr Accounting Excellence Award; Effy Widdifield, Dr. Art and Eunice Langvardt English Scholarship

Guide Rock: Tia Gonzales-Hunter, Nebraska Bankers Association Foundation

Harvard: Celina Chrisman, Dee R. Yost Scholar

Hastings: Caroline Anderson, Einspahr Accounting Excellence Award; Byron Cruz, Virginia Holyoke-McKeag Memorial Scholarship for Excellence in Academics and Service; Ben Howie, Outstanding Senior in Music, Outstanding Performer in Music; Brandon Roose, Alpha Chi Outstanding Sophomore Student, Reverend Joseph Kyle Memorial Scholarship; Ashton Valentine, Grant Koontz Merit Prize; Danny Vuong, Aabel Accounting Scholarship

Juniata: Hailey Moore, Dr. Clement F. Bridenhagen History Scholarship

La Vista: Aynsley Brink, Lloyd S. and Helen M. Jones Theatre Arts Scholarship; Max Griffel, Dr. Sara Jane Gardner Phi Alpha Theta Memorial Scholarship

Omaha: Josie Polacek, Chuck Eigenberg Outstanding Senior Award

Overton: Lilly Nelms, Stephen Lingwall Senior English Award

Papillion: Allison Knowles, Outstanding Student Association Senator

Ravenna: Shelby Schroeder, Louise C. Walter Memorial Award

Saint Libory: Cora Menke, Outstanding Senior in Mathematics and Computer Science

Stanton: Bailey Patterson, The Foundation of the Nebraska Society of CPAs

Sutton: Kinser Rafert, Drs. Philip and Kay K. Jordan Endowed History Scholarship

Thedford: Marlee Taylor, Nebraska Bankers Association Foundation, Dr. Ralph Lamb Economics/Business Administration Scholarship

Wahoo: Taylor Stuhr, Einspahr Accounting Excellence Award

York: Brianna Cobb, NSEA-AE Outstanding Senior Award; Grace Sinsel, Saville-Heflebower Teacher Education Award, Outstanding Programming Board Member, Dwayne and Cindy Strasheim Scholarship

Texas

Austin: Rayvonne Wright, Outstanding Achievement in Art

Virginia

Lynchburg: Mel Palmer, Outstanding Achievement in Art

Wyoming

Casper: Garrett Clasen, William R. Welton Physics Scholarship

The Bahamas

Nassau: Kiante Stuart, Mabel Gray Newburn Communication Scholarship

