Hastings College students and faculty were recognized for outstanding achievements during the college’s annual honors convocation April 27.
The Don and Nancy Seaton Faculty Achievement Award was presented to Ali Beheler, associate professor of philosophy.
Emily Dunbar, HC director of academic support, received the Vondrak Outstanding Advisor Award.
Kim Graviette, director of career services, received the Anderson Mentoring and Advising Award, a new award that’s presented to an employee who has advised, mentored or made a significant difference in the life of a Hastings College student.
Members of the academic honorary Alpha Chi selected Bob Amyot, professor of political science, as the Alpha Chi Outstanding Faculty.
Laura Logan, assistant professor of sociology, and Nathan Mertens, assistant professor of music, were elected through a joint faculty and student vote to present the 2022-23 Invited Faculty Lectures on the subject of their choice. Invited Faculty Lectures began in 1967 and are the highest and longest-standing faculty honor at Hastings College.
Hastings College students receiving recognition as part of the honors convocation are listed below by home address:
Arizona
Glendale: Riiley Lanning, Alpha Chi Outstanding First-Year Student
Colorado
Arvada: Theresa Price, Dr. Ralph Lamb Economics/Business Administration Scholarship
Aurora: Paola Ramirez Castanon, Clara Altman Award for Foreign Languages
Centennial: Noah Sullivan, Lloyd S. and Helen M. Jones Theatre Arts Scholarship
Colorado Springs: Emma Downing, Elmer B. Van Horn Memorial Scholarship; Darci Wax,Outstanding Senior Theatre Arts Student
Highlands Ranch: Kenedie Dailey, Creative Engagement
Parker: Tyler Seeley, William R. Welton Physics Scholarship
Strasburg: Cody Wilson, Tamara Babcock Endowed Scholarship
Westminster: Elias Uhrich, Aabel Accounting Scholarship; Nikki deSeriere, Lambda Pi Eta Outstanding Communication Studies Scholar, Pi Kappa Delta Speaker of the Year, Mabel Gray Newburn Communication Scholarship
Windsor: Madalyn Younger, Arnold A. Alberts Outstanding Chemist Award
Florida
Lake Mary: Lance High, William R. Welton Physics Scholarship
Georgia
Hinesville: Jeremiah De Irish, Outstanding Senior in Business and Economics
Kansas
Arlington: Betsy Miller, Pi Kappa Delta Outstanding First Year Student, Denny Storer Political Science Scholarship
Bazaar: Landry Hinkson, Lambda Pi Eta Outstanding New Communicator Award
Enterprise: Shelby Banks, Louise C. Walter Memorial Award
Liberal: Milly McClure, Dr. Harry R. James Physics Scholarship
Nebraska
Alexandria: Brianna Barton, Dr. James L. Loch Secondary Education Scholarship
Arlington: Aiden Foreman, Dr. Harry R. James Physics Scholarship
Beaver City: Savanah Ellis, Tamara Babcock Endowed Scholarship
Brainard: Maria Pytlik, Alice and Jack Marvel Endowed Scholarship and Dr. Ralph Lamb Economics/Business Administration Scholarship
Burwell: Hallee Mann. Wendell V. Showalter Biology Scholarship
Crete: Victoria Vondra, Dr. Frederick H. Mattes Chemistry Achievement Award
Culbertson: Max Wagner, Lloyd S. and Helen M. Jones Theatre Arts Scholarship
Fairmont : Maddi Galusha, Sociology Outstanding Senior
Gothenburg: Patrick Hudson, Duane Freeman Memorial Scholarship
Grand Island: Savannah Thornton, Einspahr Accounting Excellence Award; Effy Widdifield, Dr. Art and Eunice Langvardt English Scholarship
Guide Rock: Tia Gonzales-Hunter, Nebraska Bankers Association Foundation
Harvard: Celina Chrisman, Dee R. Yost Scholar
Hastings: Caroline Anderson, Einspahr Accounting Excellence Award; Byron Cruz, Virginia Holyoke-McKeag Memorial Scholarship for Excellence in Academics and Service; Ben Howie, Outstanding Senior in Music, Outstanding Performer in Music; Brandon Roose, Alpha Chi Outstanding Sophomore Student, Reverend Joseph Kyle Memorial Scholarship; Ashton Valentine, Grant Koontz Merit Prize; Danny Vuong, Aabel Accounting Scholarship
Juniata: Hailey Moore, Dr. Clement F. Bridenhagen History Scholarship
La Vista: Aynsley Brink, Lloyd S. and Helen M. Jones Theatre Arts Scholarship; Max Griffel, Dr. Sara Jane Gardner Phi Alpha Theta Memorial Scholarship
Omaha: Josie Polacek, Chuck Eigenberg Outstanding Senior Award
Overton: Lilly Nelms, Stephen Lingwall Senior English Award
Papillion: Allison Knowles, Outstanding Student Association Senator
Ravenna: Shelby Schroeder, Louise C. Walter Memorial Award
Saint Libory: Cora Menke, Outstanding Senior in Mathematics and Computer Science
Stanton: Bailey Patterson, The Foundation of the Nebraska Society of CPAs
Sutton: Kinser Rafert, Drs. Philip and Kay K. Jordan Endowed History Scholarship
Thedford: Marlee Taylor, Nebraska Bankers Association Foundation, Dr. Ralph Lamb Economics/Business Administration Scholarship
Wahoo: Taylor Stuhr, Einspahr Accounting Excellence Award
York: Brianna Cobb, NSEA-AE Outstanding Senior Award; Grace Sinsel, Saville-Heflebower Teacher Education Award, Outstanding Programming Board Member, Dwayne and Cindy Strasheim Scholarship
Texas
Austin: Rayvonne Wright, Outstanding Achievement in Art
Virginia
Lynchburg: Mel Palmer, Outstanding Achievement in Art
Wyoming
Casper: Garrett Clasen, William R. Welton Physics Scholarship
The Bahamas
Nassau: Kiante Stuart, Mabel Gray Newburn Communication Scholarship
