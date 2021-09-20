To the cadence of drums and the harmonies of brass and woodwinds, Hastings College on Saturday renewed a south central Nebraska musical tradition that now spans seven decades — and counting.
The Melody Roundup Parade, which attracts local and area high school bands to help celebrate Hastings College Homecoming Weekend, played out beneath a bright late summer morning sun on downtown city streets.
Hundreds of spectators, including Hastings College alumni, local residents and band boosters from throughout the region, lined the parade route to watch the musicians march west up Fourth Street, then south on Hastings Avenue and back east on Second Street.
Hastings College Executive President Rich Lloyd and his wife, Monica, led the procession riding in the back of a convertible. They were followed by Bosco and the Marching Bronco Band, and then by middle school and high school bands representing Hastings High School, St. Cecilia, Adams Central, Harvard, Deshler, Sandy Creek and Franklin.
Experts evaluated the bands along the route and provided comments and ratings.
The Melody Roundup Parade was one of numerous special activities last week and over the weekend celebrating Homecoming 2021.
Other weekend events included home sports contests in football, volleyball and soccer; HC Athletic Hall of Fame and Fine Arts Hall of Fame ceremonies; the Bronco Barbecue, class reunions and a downtown street dance.
Junior Kiante Stuart of Nassau, The Bahamas, was crowned as this year’s homecoming royalty. Stuart and other members of the homecoming court marched in Saturday’s parade.
The Melody Roundup is a moveable feast, as it always doubles as the HC homecoming parade and the date varies according to the relevant intercollegiate activities schedules.
While this year’s event was billed as the 70th annual, the tradition of inviting high school musicians to be part of the homecoming festivities actually traces its beginnings back 71 years to Oct. 7, 1950, when legendary HC band director James M. King brought in 16 bands for the daytime parade and then a mass concert that evening at the football field preceding the Hastings College homecoming game against Midland.
More than 825 area high school and Hastings College musicians took part in the concert following a daytime clinic led by Paul Yoder of Chicago, a nationally known bandleader and composer of music for high school bands.
According to an account of the event in the Hastings Tribune, the mass band that day included 16 drum majors, 62 drum majorettes, seven color guards, 118 cornets, 82 trombones, 47 French horns, 37 baritones, 35 bass horns, 202 clarinets, 24 flutes, 52 alto and 19 tenor saxophones, 16 bass drums, 46 snare drums, 16 bells, nine cymbals and various other instruments.
Yoder jokingly pronounced the oboe section “a little weak,” since just three oboists were on hand that day.
The band members were guests that day at a luncheon at the Hastings City Auditorium.
The Band Day tradition took hold immediately, and by homecoming in 1951 the event had been dubbed “Melody Roundup,” with about 30 bands and around 1,500 high school musicians participating.
Because of public health measures related to the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, pandemic, Melody Roundup in 2020 was thrown into reverse, with bands standing in place and playing at locations around the college campus. Spectators then were invited to drive or walk around to see the bands, instead of the other way around.
The parade has been canceled outright at least once through the years. In 2007, the event was nixed for public safety reasons at the 11th hour after a vacant factory building just across the railroad tracks on South Colorado Avenue caught fire overnight, resulting in a large mutual aid firefighting operation and filling the air with smoke and embers.
Outstanding Bands by class from this year’s parade were Hastings High in Class A, Adams Central in Class B, St. Cecilia in Class C and Harvard High School in Class D.
Deshler High School won the all-class award for outstanding auxiliary/flags.
The all-class award for outstanding drum major was declared a tie between Hastings High, St. Cecilia and Adams Central.
Hastings High and Adams Central were awarded “1” (outstanding) ratings for the day.
“Two” ratings (excellent) went to Deshler Middle School, Harvard High, St. Cecilia, Franklin and Deshler. Sandy Creek received a “3” (good) rating.
