Hastings College students are providing a glimpse into the lives of characters often overlooked in society with their spring performance this week.
Hastings College Theatre presents “The Whale” by Samuel D. Hunter on Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. in Scott Studio Theater. The production contains mature language and themes.
On the outskirts of Mormon Country, Idaho, a 600-pound recluse hides away in his apartment and slowly eats himself to death. Desperate to reconnect with his long-estranged daughter, he reaches out to her, only to find a viciously sharp-tongued and wildly unhappy teen.
Big-hearted and fiercely funny, “The Whale” tells the story of a man's last chance at redemption, and of finding beauty in the most unexpected places.
Director Cooper Sivara, theater instructor, said they chose the play because it is a different type of tale.
“We really want to provide our students with different types of experiences,” he said. “I think ‘The Whale’ is very unique.”
The play discusses hot-button topics like religion and mental health in a way that promotes conversation. Sivara said the main characters would be supporting roles in more mainstream plays.
“It offers characters we normally don’t see,” he said. “You would normally never hear from these characters. It’s a voice that would normally be silent.”
Sivara, who is in his first year teaching at Hastings College, said he wasn’t sure what to expect, but the culture in the theater program has been to collaborate on projects.
He has been impressed by the cast’s willingness to delve into each character’s story to avoid caricatures. That’s helped the actors portray their roles in an authentic way.
Technically, Sivara wanted a minimalist approach to highlight the characters; the crew members behind the scenes have embraced that goal.
The theater department has been trying to build a sense of community around productions over the last couple years, and Sivara has been impressed with how students brought that to life in the spring production.
Students have worked together to lift the entire show up instead of individual aspects.
“There’s so much that goes into every single detail,” he said. “It felt very much like a team effort from the beginning.”
While the play contains mature language and themes, Sivara said, it offers different perspective on the topics. He hopes the play will promote further discussions about the topics addressed in the performance.
“This is going to be a very unique opportunity,” he said. “It’s something you don’t see every day.”
Tickets can be reserved by emailing tickets@hastings.edu or may be purchased at the door. Performances are free to Hastings College students, employees, Crimson Connection members and Bronco Stampede pass holders.
Doors open 30 minutes before each performance. An opening-night reception will be held after the Thursday performance.
