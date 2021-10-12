Changes in the way Hastings College students purchase and interact with course materials have led to a shuffling of spaces on campus.
The Bronco Bookstore no longer is located inside the Hazelrigg Student Union, as it closed earlier this summer.
To help take its place, the Spirit Shop has opened in the Perkins Library and is the pick-up point for textbooks and materials as well as the place to buy Bronco apparel and other merchandise.
Annette Vargas, Hastings College vice president for access, enrollment and performance, said the college wanted to focus on the students’ achievement when it made this change.
“As an innovative college that focuses on student academic achievement, partnering with a course material provider that can support the changing needs of our students is vital to the success of ensuring all students have access to the textbooks and course materials they need on the first day of class,” she said.
“This idea of day one preparedness is an essential part of our strategy to ensure student success in school and beyond graduation.”
With students’ books now available in digital form and less need for often bulky print editions, the move from the student union to the library has been a great benefit to Patty Kingsley, the college’s chief information officer.
Since the college introduced a revamped academic program two years ago, students’ physical and digital textbooks and other course materials have been covered through their tuition payments and don’t need to be purchased through separate transactions. They can interact with the digital content through their college-issued iPads.
“A big part of that move was the books-included portion of our student support when we changed to the new curriculum in the fall of 2019 called ‘2.0,’ ” Kingsley said. “This is valuable space for our campus, and this gives the students more opportunities.”
In another move related to student success, HC now has relocated its academic resource room, called Studio 200, to the newly vacated space in the student union.
Students can come to Studio 200 to get extra help, whether that is with assignments or with finding a way to improve their study skills.
“We think that Perkins is the best place for the students to come pick up their study materials,” Kingsley said. “We have plenty of capacity. We decided to incorporate the merchandise side of the bookstore, which is now called the Spirit Shop.”
Some merchandise is in stock at the Spirit Shop. Otherwise, shoppers can purchase what they need online at spiritshop.com/school/nebraska/hastings/hastings-college.
All the money the shop makes goes to Perkins Library.
HC partnered with Akademos, a company based in Norwalk, Connecticut, to help increase the accessibility of course content and launch the updated online bookstore and Spirit Shop.
With the integration of Akademos’ course content platform, college faculty and administrators can use a suite of analytics and tools designed to better track student engagement with course-level content and use data to support student success.
Through integration with the college’s student accounts and learning management systems, students should see increased convenience and have a seamless experience accessing their materials on the iPads.
According to a college news release, research compiled by the College Board indicates the average U.S. college or university student spends about $1,240 on course materials each year.
A survey of more than 22,000 college students also found that the cost of required textbooks had a negative impact on student success, such as earning a poor grade, failing a course, and not registering for a course.
Kingsley said the new arrangement at Hastings College is good for the institution and good for the students, as well.
“Akademos has been great,” she said. “More and more colleges are leaning toward the equitable access because they are seeing the additional and necessary needs for the students. We are sort of partnering with them as they developed this model a little bit more, so it was nice for us to test some of their features for them and we are working with some development on their online portals and some other things.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.