Hastings College will play host to an awards ceremony on campus Friday, March 3, to recognize 39 outstanding young writers from across Nebraska as an affiliate of the Scholastic Art & Writing Awards.
Nebraska state poet Matt Mason will be the keynote speaker, and winners will be able to participate in workshops throughout the day led by Mason and Hastings College faculty and staff.
“This was the biggest year yet for the Nebraska Scholastic Writing Awards, with 131 entries,” said Patricia Oman, associate professor of English, director of the Hastings College Press and chair of the Department of Languages and Literatures, in a news release. “There are many talented young writers in Nebraska, and we are excited to recognize 39 students who received honors, the most students recognized since we began sponsoring the program in 2019. We’re looking forward to recognizing them and also being creative with them in workshops held before the ceremony.”
Students receiving awards include Ana Carson of Doniphan, who won Silver Key and Honorable Mention in poetry.
The 16 Gold Key and 23 Silver Key entries will be published by Hastings College Press in a book titled “Best Nebraska Teen Writing 2023.” Students will receive a copy of the book, as well as certificates, scholarships and other items during the event.
For the 12 students who received Gold Key awards, and in some cases multiple Gold Key awards, the opportunity for further recognition continues as their pieces will be sent to the national competition, where they will be judged by a panel of leading creative professionals.
In addition, five pieces were nominated for the American Voices Award, which recognizes students with an original, authentic voice. National jurors will select one nominee from each region for the American Voices Award.
Students from all 93 Nebraska counties who are age 13 and above are invited to submit original work in any of the Awards’ writing categories. Works then are judged by a panel of Hastings College faculty, staff and students.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.