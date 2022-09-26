More than 200 students from 38 high schools across Nebraska are expected to visit Hastings College Sept. 28 for the seventh annual Jackson Dinsdale Art Center Mural Competition.
Working as teams, high school students from each school will create 36-inch-by-60-inch vinyl murals using paint. The murals then will be judged by Hastings College senior art majors.
The creative theme for the competition is kept a secret ahead of time and is announced during the 10 a.m. welcome.
Teams design and create their artwork outdoors between 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. in the parking lot between the JDAC and Gray Center along Elm Avenue. Awards are presented at 3 p.m.
Tribland schools sending students to this year’s competition include Adams Central, Doniphan-Trumbull, Exeter-Milligan, Franklin, Giltner, Kenesaw, Lawrence-Nelson, Minden, Sandy Creek, Silver Lake and St. Cecilia.
