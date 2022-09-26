JDAC Murals 4 (copy)
Buy Now

In this 2017 file photo, Thayer Central students (from left) Sierra Hatcher, Autumn Barr, Ariel Spellman and Audrey Landmann paint a high school teacher holding a tuba filled with peppers during the mural competition at Hastings College's Jackson Dinsdale Art Center. More than 200 students from 38 schools are expected for this year's seventh annual mural competition on Sept. 28.

 Laura Beahm

More than 200 students from 38 high schools across Nebraska are expected to visit Hastings College Sept. 28 for the seventh annual Jackson Dinsdale Art Center Mural Competition.

Working as teams, high school students from each school will create 36-inch-by-60-inch vinyl murals using paint. The murals then will be judged by Hastings College senior art majors.

0
0
0
0
0