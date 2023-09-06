Murder mystery fans will want to witness Hastings Community Theatre’s rendition of the Agatha Christie novel “Murder on the Orient Express” starting Friday.
Widely regarded as one of Christie’s greatest literary achievements, this stylish thriller explores an unlikely group of train passengers — including a colonel, a princess and a countess — trapped aboard the luxurious named Orient Express, during a snowstorm.
After a passenger is found murdered, one of the most iconic fiction detectives of all time, Hercule Poirot, takes charge of the case to find the culprit.
The stage adaptation was written and adapted by Tony award-winning playwright Ken Ludwig, and will launch the Hastings Community Theatre’s 64th season.
Director Ruth Nielsen said she was supposed to direct the play in 2020, but that season was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. When it came up again, Nielsen was ready to bring the story to life.
“I am a murder mystery fan,” she said. “I like all different authors. I like trying to guess who the murderer is.”
Jesse Nielsen (unrelated) is the assistant director while Ruth’s husband, Erik, is serving as lighting director for the production.
A cast of HCT veterans will headline the show including Dustin Velasquez leading the investigation as the world-famous sleuth Hercule Poirot.
“He’s got such a great range of emotion,” she said. “Dustin is always just very fun on stage to work with. He tries to keep the other people in the cast laughing.”
Velasquez will be joined by Katrina Hamel as Countess Helena Andrenyi, Sue Medsker as Princess Nataia Dragomiroff, Corey VomWeg as Colonel John Arbuthnot and Jake Elting as Bouc.
Rounding out the cast are Jackson Dittmer as Hector MacQueen, Amy Hanquist Harris as Caroline Hubbard, Jerry Poels as Pierre Michel the conductor, Amy Smallcomb as Greta Ohlsson and Adam VanderVeer as Samuel Ratchett. Eliana Hogan, a newcomer to the HCT stage, will portray Mary Debenham.
“It’s a really friendly cast,” Nielsen said. “It’s a lot of fun in rehearsals because everyone is cheerful and funny.”
Rather than highlighting the original author, she said the actors are focusing on the humanity of the characters. There are clues to the ultimate outcome hidden among the dialogue and character reaction.
Nielsen is thrilled to have the opportunity to bring her version of the book to life.
“My vision is up there on the stage,” she said. “I’m excited about that and want other people to see it.”
Murder on the Orient Express will be Sept. 8-10 and 15-17. Performances on Fridays and Saturdays are at 7:30pm with Sunday matinees at 2:30pm. Hastings Community Theatre is located in the Good Samaritan Village, 515 S. Fourth Ave.
Tickets are available online at www.hctheatre.org or at the door on performance nights until sold out.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.