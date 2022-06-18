A headline in Saturday’s print edition of the Hastings Tribune incorrectly characterized a recent release of emails involving city of Hastings accounts as a “leak.” No leak was involved, as the emails in question were requested and provided as allowed by law and according to protocol. The story explained the transaction correctly.
Headline correction
Andy Raun
Editor/News Director
