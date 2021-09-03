With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic threat continuing to affect the way people work, employers in the health care profession are working overtime to make sure their employees feel appreciated.
What employers are finding out in Hastings is that while filling positions with qualified and dedicated employees remains an ongoing challenge, the large percentage of those who’ve stuck it out through these topsy-turvy times are truly worth lauding.
At The Heritage at College View senior living community, operations continue to look much the same as they did prior to the novel coronavirus disease pandemic outbreak. Certainly workloads have increased with added duties implemented to keep residents and staff safe, but on the whole, employees have met the challenges head-on without compromise. Exhibiting a can-do work ethic, they’ve managed to keep their composure by working together to create a family-like dynamic that motivates them to stay committed to the task at hand and one another.
“We are very lucky to have the team that we have,” said Samantha “Sam” Rundle, executive director at College View. “We’ve had about 12 of them here for 10 years plus, and if you asked them why they’re here, it’s definitely the residents. They are such a team, very much like family.
“They take care of each other like siblings. As management goes, we try to keep things fun and make their jobs enjoyable. We can take our jobs seriously, but we don’t always have to take ourselves seriously. We can have some fun at work.”
Employees at College View recently were recognized for their dedicated service during a Superheroes Day celebration at the facility. Executives from the Heritage main office in Omaha joined employees and their families at the party, which included flowers and cookies for employees and the wearing of superhero costumes.
“We invited all staff to wear them,” Rundle said. “Whether you’ve been here for one year or 15 years, they’re all superheroes. And the residents absolutely love them.”
While the extra recognition is appreciated by employees, it’s the nature of their work in relation to each other that keeps them on task and on board each shift, she said. That they provide invaluable services to residents in a familial environment with shared goals and expectations is its own reward.
“They all have great big hearts,” she said. “If something needs done, it doesn’t matter whose department it is, everybody makes sure everything gets done.
“Staff has done a fantastic job covering their own shifts and taking care of each other. Their values very much align with what Heritage community values are.”
At Mary Lanning Healthcare, keeping its nutrition and hospitality services departments staffed with committed employees is paramount to keeping its facilities safely disinfected and sanitized.
Gary Witmer, director of hospitality services, said it has been challenging to keep his departments fully staffed in the ever-changing work climate. Despite ongoing social outreach efforts by MLH’s human resources team, a number of janitorial and housekeeping services are currently being sub-contracted out until the positions can be filled.
“It’s been a struggle,” he said. “We’re reaching out through social media and at high schools and colleges, putting feelers out there. We have a couple holes on the nutrition services side but are really struggling on the environmental services end right now.”
For those employees who’ve stayed the course, the additional workload generated by ongoing safety precautions has brought out the best in most, he said.
“Some days we’re hanging on by a string, but they do a really good job,” Witmer said. “We touch a lot of people’s lives every day, and we’ve got dedicated staff here who know what they do makes a difference.
“Yeah, we all come here for a paycheck and benefits, but they enjoy taking care of patients. They enjoy the work we do. If they weren’t really engaged they wouldn’t be here.”
The camaraderie that exists among employees of the various departments fosters a familial atmosphere that Witmer said sustains them through thick and thin.
“They create a family,” he said. “They feel like they’re part of something bigger here, that their contribution is important. They’re truly helping people.”
For his part, Witmer said he and fellow department heads strive daily to let their employees know they are valued and appreciated. From gift cards and staff parties to hand-written notecards of recognition, the ongoing symbols serve to acknowledge their roles are crucial to keeping the hospital and clinic doors open for services.
“They’re right up there with nurses and doctors in their importance,” he said. “Environmental services is the front line to keeping everybody safe in the hospital.
“We try to come together and help each other out wherever we can to help take the edge off.
“We try to show that we know they’re working hard and that we’re always here for them to back them up and help them out in any way we can.”
